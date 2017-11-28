Tuesday Open Thread: November 28, 2017

Happy Tuesday, DN faithful!

We’re slowly recovering from our weekend food hangovers, and the next Vikings game is now visible on the horizon. This game will be a tough one, I’m looking forward to it. I think we have a legit shot against any team in the NFL, and if the good guys can avoid mistakes, I think they’ll leave The Sphincter with a W.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

Ted looks at the crossroads that the Vikings are coming to, and the tough choice they have to make. It isn’t something this franchise hasn’t done before.

Kyle Rudolph is in some pretty select company on the Vikings all-time TD list, per Chris.

Ted and Di posted Roughing the Podcast 39: Thanksgiving Football Leftovers Are As Awesome As The Food Leftovers.

Vikings news from other sources:

The Strib starts to wonder “what if” when it comes to the Vikings potentially playing in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Julio Jones is one of the best, but Xavier Rhodes isn’t intimidated, per ESPN. The best ones look forward to taking on the best, I’m guessing both players are ready.

From Vikings.com, watch Everson Griffen on NFL Total Access, see Case Keenum on the Rich Eisen show, see Harrison Smith taking a ride with a legendary Air Force Colonel in a Navy SNJ-4, and there’s more to sort through in the media vault.

News from around the rest of the league:

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree have both been suspended for 2 games, per NFL.com. The suspensions stem from an on-field altercation in Sunday’s game.

The Browns have big plans for Josh Gordon’s return to football, per the Sporting News. The addition will definitely help the Browns, who despite a winless record, haven’t played terrible football. I hope Gordon can keep his poop in a group, he has way too much talent to let it go to waste. I also hope the Browns fire their dirty SOB defensive coordinator, Greggggggggggggggggggggggggg Williams, so I can stop disliking them.

We come to today’s media selection.

Ted’s crossroads reference made me think of Robert Johnson, & also this great tune by Johnny Lang, one of the best blues musicians alive. Enjoy.

