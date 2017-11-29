Wednesday Open Thread: November 29, 2017

Merry Wednesday, everyone!

I hope you’re all having a great week. If not, at least the week’s half over. It’s hard waiting for Sunday, especially during these extended breaks. I’m excited for Sunday, I think it’s going to be a great game. Our defense will be put to the test again, I think they’re up to it. That Falcons offense is no joke, though, it won’t be easy.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

Chris posted a roundup of the Minnesota Vikings power rankings for week 13.

The Vikings won’t be getting flexed this season, per Chris. I’m glad, I like noon games, I could do without the prime time nonsense.

Arif posted Norse Code Podcast 211: Defeating the Refs.

Saxyprince posted Climbing the Podcast: Episode 52 [Embrace the Chaos].

Vikings news from other sources:

At Vikings.com, there’s a short video highlighting the top teams’ playoff chances, Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah talk about the Vikings-Falcons game, catch the latest Vikings karaoke, and browse through more in the media vault.

Now that Keenum and Goff seem to be thriving, ESPN wonders (something many of us have said for quite a while) if Jeff Fisher might have held back his quarterbacks. How about maybe he held back his entire team(s)? Just a thought.

News From Around the rest of the NFL:

From NFL.com, Crabree’s and Talib’s suspensions have been reduced to one game by the NFL.

Also from NFL.com, the Giants will start Geno Smith over Eli Manning on Sunday. This will be the first time since 2004 that Eli hasn’t started a game for the Giants. Tom Coughlin was not very pleased with that decision, I agree with him.

In another QB experiment, the 49ers will start Jimmy Garoppolo against the Bears, per the Sporting News. Might as well give him a shot against the Bears instead of having to face an actual defense in his firs start for his new team.

We come to today’s media selection.

When I can’t think of anything to play, I just roll with AC/DC, you just can’t go wrong that way. This one is one of my kiddo’s favorite songs.

We all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-This isn't a male version of The View, so leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep vulgar language to a minimum, using spoiler tags if you must

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can't disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it's sarcasm

With that, the beer light is on and the bar is open. Belly up & tie one on. Don't forget to tip your waitress, & try the head cheese