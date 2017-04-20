 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minnesota Vikings Schedule 2017: Dates, Opponents, Game Times, Tickets and More

By Christopher Gates and Eric J. Thompson
As we know, today is the day that the 2017 NFL Schedule is supposed to come out. We will be keeping track of everything that we've heard so far concerning different rumors and things of that nature, and when the official schedule is officially released, we will officially have it right here for you, officially. So, bookmark this post and come on back to it when the schedule hits at 7:00 PM Central time, or keep refreshing for different rumors as we come across them.

We will change the dates in the "Date" column as necessary. That's just there, for now, to help track which week people online are talking about. All times are in Central time because, damn it, that's the way it should be.

Week Date Opponent Location Time Network
1 11 September (Mon) New Orleans Saints U.S. Bank Stadium 7:25 PM ESPN
2 17 September at Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field 12:00 PM FOX
3 24 September Tampa Bay Buccaneers U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM FOX
4 1 October Detroit Lions U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM FOX
5 9 October (Mon) at Chicago Bears Soldier Field 7:25 PM ESPN
6 15 October Green Bay Packers U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM FOX
7 22 October Baltimore Ravens U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM CBS
8 29 October "at" Cleveland Browns Twickenham Stadium, London 8:30 AM NFLN
BYE WEEK BYE WEEK BYE WEEK
10 12 November at Washington Redskins FedEx Field 12:00 PM FOX
11 19 November Los Angeles Rams U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM FOX
12 23 November (Thu) at Detroit Lions Ford Field 11:30 AM FOX(?)
13 3 December at Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium 12:00 PM FOX
14 10 December at Carolina Panthers Bank of America Field 12:00 PM CBS
15 17 December Cincinnati Bengals U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM CBS
16 23 December (Sat) at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 7:30 PM NBC
17 31 December Chicago Bears U.S. Bank Stadium 12:00 PM FOX

According to Ben Goessling of ESPN.com, it appears that the purple might be opening at home for the first time since 2012. . .and on Monday Night Football, no less.

According to reports from around the internet, the game against the Browns in London will take place in Week 8, with the team's bye week coming in Week 9.

It's also being rumored that, for the second year in a row, the Vikings will be traveling to Detroit on Thanksgiving to do battle with the Detroit Lions.

Keep it right here for more as we approach the release of the 2017 Minnesota Vikings schedule!

