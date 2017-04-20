As we know, today is the day that the 2017 NFL Schedule is supposed to come out. We will be keeping track of everything that we've heard so far concerning different rumors and things of that nature, and when the official schedule is officially released, we will officially have it right here for you, officially. So, bookmark this post and come on back to it when the schedule hits at 7:00 PM Central time, or keep refreshing for different rumors as we come across them.

We will change the dates in the "Date" column as necessary. That's just there, for now, to help track which week people online are talking about. All times are in Central time because, damn it, that's the way it should be.

According to Ben Goessling of ESPN.com, it appears that the purple might be opening at home for the first time since 2012. . .and on Monday Night Football, no less.

Sources tell @MikeTriplett and me the Vikings will open at home on Monday night against the Saints. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingESPN) April 20, 2017

According to reports from around the internet, the game against the Browns in London will take place in Week 8, with the team's bye week coming in Week 9.

It's also being rumored that, for the second year in a row, the Vikings will be traveling to Detroit on Thanksgiving to do battle with the Detroit Lions.

Keep it right here for more as we approach the release of the 2017 Minnesota Vikings schedule!

