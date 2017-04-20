Report: Vikings To Host Saints In 2017 Monday Night Football Opener

It appears that, in its second season, the Minnesota Vikings will get their first chance to open a regular season at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Ben Goessling is reporting that he and Mike Triplett have been told that the purple and gold will open the 2017 NFL season on Monday Night Football on 11 September. Their opponent that night will, reportedly, be the New Orleans Saints. The Advocate out of New Orleans also had the story pretty early on.

The Vikings opened U.S. Bank Stadium last season, but had to wait for the home opener against the Green Bay Packers until Week 2, due to stadium officials asking for an extra week to make sure that everything was ready to go at the Vikings’ new home. The Vikings, of course, emerged with a 17-14 victory in their first official game in their new digs.

If this is the case, it will be the first time that the Vikings have opened a regular season at home since 2012, when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime, 26-23, at the Metrodome.

We are tracking all of the rumors for this year’s Minnesota Vikings’ schedule in this post right here, all the way up to the official schedule release at 7:00 PM Central time this evening.