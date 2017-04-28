2017 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Round 2 Mock Draft Roundup

UPDATE: From behind the great E$PN paywall, Scouts Inc. has a second round mock, and they also have the Vikings going away from the offensive line.

ESPN/Scouts Inc - Curtis Samuel , WR/RB, Ohio State

Minnesota needs a big-play threat and a back who can make more of an impact in the passing game. Samuel is a versatile weapon working out of the slot and releasing from the backfield. Plus, he's capable of making the most of the carries he gets in the run game.

The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft is officially in the books, but that doesn’t mean the mock drafts have stopped. Oh, no. . .they’re still going strong with a collection of mocks for Round 2 of the draft, which will kick off at 6:00 PM Central on Friday night.

So, who do some of these experts envision the Minnesota Vikings selecting with their first pick tomorrow? Let’s take a look around the internet, shall we?

Dan Kadar, SB Nation - Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

No commentary provided on mock draft.

Dane Brugler, CBS Sports - Dan Feeney , G, Indiana

The Vikings will look to upgrade the interior of their line on Day 2 and Feeney is a natural fit.

Emily Kaplan, MMQB - Dan Feeney , G, Indiana

It’s no secret the Vikings need help at guard, especially with Alex Boone the only interior lineman signed past 2017. A four-year starter at IU, Feeney was instrumental in Telvin Coleman’s and Jordan Howard’s breakout seasons.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com - Dion Dawkins , G, Temple

Dawkins has experience at both tackle and guard. He could find early playing time here.

Mark Eckel, NJ.com - Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

The Vikes take the best offensive lineman available, because they need all the help they can get on their offensive line.

Ryan Talbot, New York Upstate - Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

The Vikings address a need while adding the best available guard.

Nate Davis, USA Today - Marcus Maye , S, Florida

As good as Minnesota's defense is, it could definitely give Harrison Smith a better sidekick at safety — particularly in a division where Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford can make you pay deep. Maye is versatile and seems to always be around the ball.

Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report - Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

No commentary provided on mock draft

Ben Natan, Bleeding Green Nation - Taylor Moton , OL, Western Michigan

Teams like Moton at tackle or guard but there is no doubt the Vikings could use upgrades at both.

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football - Alvin Kamara , RB, Tennessee

The Vikings cut Adrian Peterson, and their best replacement might just be Latavius Murray, which doesn't sound very good.

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football - Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

The Vikings grab a guard upgrade. The 6-foot-4, 304-pound Feeney is a well-balanced blocker. He has the strength to contribute as a run blocker and was effective in pass protection for the Hoosiers. According to Indiana, Feeney had allowed only one sack in 2,719 snaps - 37 career games - entering 2016. The senior missed a lot of time in 2016 with a concussion and also had to play some right tackle. For the NFL, however, Feeney projects as a power guard.

So, that’s eleven mock drafts, and nine of them have the Vikings addressing their offensive line issues. Seven of those nine have the team taking Feeney, the guard out of Indiana that was our pick in the SB Nation Blogger Draft a couple of weeks ago, which would still be an outstanding selection.

If we can find some more second round mock drafts, we will throw them in here for your reading pleasure, but that’s what we’ve got for now, folks. Do you agree with these sentiments?