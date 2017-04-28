2017 NFL Draft: Vikings Make Trade With New York Jets

Two rounds into the 2017 NFL Draft, and the Minnesota Vikings have traded up twice. This time, “Trader” Rick Spielman made a deal with the New York Jets to move up to get Ohio State center Pat Elflein.

Vikings/Jets Trade Vikings receive : #70 overall pick (C Pat Elflein)

: #70 overall pick (C Pat Elflein) Jets receive: #79 overall pick, #160 overall pick (fifth round) For more on the Jets perspective on this trade, check out Gang Green Nation.

This means that the Vikings still have the third round pick they got from the Miami Dolphins (#86 overall) and their own fourth-round selection. They also still have their sixth-round pick (#199 overall) and their seventh-round pick (#232 overall).

I like this trade a lot because. . .well, because I liked Elflein a lot. He was my designated “draft crush” earlier this month, and can give the Vikings some serious flexibility and depth along the offensive line.

The Vikings should be on the clock here again soon. . .well, unless Rick Spielman decides he needs to make another deal, that is. Whatever the Vikings do, we’ll be here to bring it to you as soon as we get the word.