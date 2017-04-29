Minnesota Vikings Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 2017: All Signings and Rumors

Current (reported) list of Minnesota Vikings’ Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Tommy Armstrong, QB, Nebraska (Tryout, likely moving to WR)

Tashawn Bower, DE/OLB, Louisiana State

Dylan Bradley, DE, Southern Mississippi

Aviante Collins, OL, Texas Christian

Derrick Griffin, WR, Texas Southern (Tryout)

Caleb Kidder, DE, Montana

Wes Lunt, QB, Illinois

Jack Nelson, QB, Winona State (Tryout)

Terrell Newby, RB, Nebraska

Josiah Price, TE, Michigan State

Horace Richardson, CB, Southern Methodist

Richie Sampson, S, Coastal Carolina

R.J. Shelton, WR, Michigan State

Austin Tennessee, DB, Stevenson

Eric Wilson, LB, Cincinnati

Drew Wolitarsky, WR, Minnesota (Tryout)

Reminder: Some of these UDFA signings wind up just being rookie tryouts, but it’s not always clear that’s the case. We’ll try to separate them as best we’re able.

UPDATE: From KSTP’s Darren Wolfson, Minnesota wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky is getting a tryout with the Vikings.

Misplaced a text earlier from former #Gophers WR Drew Wolitarsky that says he's on his way to #Vikings rookie camp as an invitee. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) April 30, 2017

UPDATE: According to the Missoulian, Montana defensive end Caleb Kidder is heading to Minnesota.

UPDATE: Richie Sampson, a safety from Coastal Carolina University, is heading to Minnesota.

UPDATE: Stevenson defensive back Austin Tennessee is signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

UPDATE: Winona State quarterback Jack Nelson is being invited by the Vikings for a tryout.

Winona State quarterback Jack Nelson gets camp invites from Vikings, Colts https://t.co/gkdQJvtnxW pic.twitter.com/HPX0PhxsMG — Winona Daily News (@WinonaDailyNews) April 30, 2017

UPDATE: Michigan State wide receiver R.J. Shelton appears to be on his way to Minnesota.

@Vikings thank you for the opportunity! Can't wait to get to work! — Rj Shelton II (@rj_sheltonjr) April 29, 2017

UPDATE: Michigan State tight end Josiah Price has declared that he is coming to Minnesota.

Super excited to be a member of the Minnesota Viking!!! Ready to go to work!!! Thankful to be in the NFL #Blessed — Josiah Price (@JosiahMSUPrice) April 29, 2017

UPDATE: Per Walter Football, Cincinnati linebacker Eric Wilson is coming to Minnesota.

Cincinnati LB Eric Wilson is heading to the Minnesota Vikings, per source — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) April 29, 2017

UPDATE: Texas Southern wide receiver Derrick Griffin is reportedly coming to Minnesota, per the Houston Chronicle.

UPDATE: Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong reports that he is signing with the Vikings.

Closed a door today and opened another one!!!! Thank you for the opportunity @Vikings !!! Work isn't done yet!!! — Tommy Armstrong Jr. (@Tommy_Gun4) April 29, 2017

UPDATE: Illinois quarterback Wes Lunt is reportedly signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Good deal for former #Illini QB. Former Illini quarterback Lunt signs with Minnesota Vikings https://t.co/0r7rrLRx0o — Bob Asmussen (@BobAsmussen) April 29, 2017

UPDATE: According to Walter Football, Southern Mississippi defensive end Dylan Bradley is signing with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent.

Congratulations Dylan Bradley Signing with the Minnesota Vikings!!! #SMTTT Thank you for representing the "Golden Eagle" Nation pic.twitter.com/SAbQCsKhaT — Southern Miss FB (@SouthernMissFB) April 30, 2017

UPDATE: Texas Christian offensive lineman Aviante Collins is reportedly coming to Minnesota.

UPDATE: LSU defensive end/outside linebacker Tashawn Bower is coming to Minnesota.

Minnesota will be my next stop! — Tashawn Bower (@TashawnBower) April 29, 2017

UPDATE: Nebraska running back Terrell Newby is reportedly coming to Minnesota.

Nebraska RB Terrell Newby to #Vikings — Jared Tokarz (@NFLDraftInsider) April 29, 2017

UPDATE: Apparently we have our first UDFA signing, direct from the player’s coach himself. This is Southern Methodist cornerback Horace Richardson.

Congrats to @RichHomieHorace on signing with @Vikings so proud of you and what u have done for @SMU_Football #BeTheStandard — Chad Morris (@coachchadmorris) April 29, 2017

