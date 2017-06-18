Eric Decker Signs With Tennessee Titans

If the Minnesota Vikings do end up releasing wide receiver Michael Floyd after the allegations that surfaced over the past few days, one of the better potential backup plans is officially off the table.

Numerous sources are reporting that the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with wide receiver Eric Decker.

Decker, who played his college ball at the University of Minnesota, has played for both the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in his seven-year career. He’s coming off of what could basically be called a lost season in 2016, as he only played in three games due to a number of injuries. In 2015, he had his third career 1,000-yard season and reeled in 12 touchdown passes.

We still don’t know what sort of action, if any, the Vikings will take in the matter with Michael Floyd. We don’t know what sort of action the league is going to take with Floyd, either. However, if it turns out that the Vikings need a replacement for him, they’re going to have to look for someone else besides the local guy.