Three Vikings Appear On NFL Top 25 Defensive Touchdown Video

As a part of “Touchdown Tuesday”. . .which is, apparently, a thing now. . .the NFL put out a video celebrating the Top 25 defensive touchdowns of the 2016 season.

Three members of the Minnesota Vikings made the video, and so as not to spoil where they appeared on the list, I’ll put them in chronological order.

Danielle Hunter made the list with his fumble recovery for a score in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans

Xavier Rhodes made an appearance for his 100-yard pick-six in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals

Everson Griffen finds his way onto the list with his fumble recovery for a touchdown in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears

One Viking that didn’t make the list and definitely should have is linebacker Eric Kendricks. His 77-yard pick-six off of Marcus Mariota in the season opener completely turned the game around and gave the Vikings a much-needed momentum shift in what would eventually become a 25-16 victory. Hunter’s fumble recovery iced the game for the Vikings, but Kendricks’ touchdown gave Minnesota the lead after the offense spent all game struggling mightily.

Videos like this are always nice to see during the offseason, but I’m not sure why Kendricks didn’t make the list. In any case, if you like defensive touchdowns, be sure to check out the video.