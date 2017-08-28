Zimmer & Poor Clock Management that needs fixing

This is not a new problem and it needs to get corrected for the regular season.

Before the Vikings final drive of the 1st half, where Bradford scrambled and hit Theien on that long pass down to about the 4 yard line and the Vikings ran out of time as the half ended, they had sacked Brian Hoyer on 3rd down to force a 49ers punt.

Zimmer let about 5 seconds run off the clock before calling a timeout after that sack. Those 5 seconds could have resulted in a Vikings FG or even TD.

That type of thing is the difference in winning and losing most of the time. Luckily Heinicke bailed the Vikings out with his 2 pt conversion but the Vikings only won the game by a point. If the Vikings did not convert the 2 pt conversion they would have lost because Zimmer let 5 seconds run off the clock.

Does he need an assistant HC? Someone to watch for this stuff while he focuses on calling the defense? The defense seems to play its best when he is calling the plays, not Edwards.

