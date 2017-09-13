Wednesday Open Thread: September 13, 2017

Happy Wednesday, everyone!

We’ve made it half-way through another week, and our Vikings football fix will be here before we know it. Not even a full 6 day span for us this week, as the good guys will square off against the Steelers in Pittsburgh at noon on Sunday.

I like Sunday noon games, I’d be fine if we played them all at that time, with the obvious exception for our playoff games and the Super Bowl, those games always seem to have odd start times......really odd times, like 4:42. Who comes up with that time, and how? I’ve always wondered that. I’d roll with 4:30 myself, or even 4:45 if you wanted to change it up.

Anyway, where were we? Oh yeah, we were talking football. Yeah, the defense will be put to the test by Rothlisberger and that Steelers WR corps, led by Antonio Brown. I’m cautiously optimistic that our offense will hold its own. I’m under no delusion that they’ll put up a performance like Monday’s every time out this year, but performing like that in Prime Time against a hated rival was certainly a welcome sight for us Vikings fans. We haven’t seen a balanced offensive attack like that since 2009. Since then, we’ve either we’ve had no QB, no WR corps, or no O line. For the rest of the season, I hope the offense looks more like Monday night’s version and nothing like 2016’s version.

We come to our media selection.

In all the excitement about the game, I didn’t have room for this, so I’ll do it now. On Friday, the music world lost a great one, and one of my all-time favorite musicians. Don Williams, the gentle giant, passed away from emphysema at the age of 78. He had a sound all his own, & has a lot of great songs. I love real country (not this new techno junk they put on the air), and Don Williams was one of the best. Man, we’ve lost Merle, now Don Williams.

Here’s one of my favorite songs of his.

