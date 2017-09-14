Thorsday Open Thread: September 14, 2017

Happy thirsty Thorsday, everyone!

Hey, we're only 3 days away from MOAR VIKINGS FOOTBALL!

I realized something. Due to our suprise (or shock), the offense impressed everyone on Monday & we're all talking about it (that's a good thing). However, the defense also played a heck of a game, we should give them some kudos too. Or some kazoos, whichever, it's your choice. Seriously though, the *Aints were the #2 scoring team in the NFL last year, and our defense basically held them to 4 field goals. I don't include garbage time points, so they scored 12 in my world.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

Ted brought us the latest Zim Tzu, the one where he marches on the Saints.

Wludford looks at the Vikings-Steelers matchup.

Arif posted Norse Code Podcast 193: Up Their Donkey. Is this a Tijuana reference?

Sam Bradford won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. Rightly so, it doesn't get a whole lot better than that performance.

The 49ers signed Elijah Lee, and the Vikings sign Antwione (what on God's green earth is with that spelling?) Williams to the practice squad. I'm going to start spelling my name Brioeuwad.

Chris takes a brief look at Vikings-Steelers history.

Chris looks at the Vikings biggest surprise, and I'm guessing you all know what it is.

Chris posted the Minnesota Vikings week 2 power rankings roundup.

Saxyprince voices his satisfaction with how the guys in purple played on Monday.

Chris shared a video of Randy Moss’ Ring of Honor induction speech.

Vikings news from other sources:

Over at the Strib, Michael Rand looks at Dalvin Cook's on-field speed and how irrelevant 40-yard dash times can be. I love this, I couldn't agree more. There's a big difference between running in a straight line in your underwear and running while loaded down with pads while 300+ pound beasts try to kill you.

Fox Sports North looks at the Sam Bradford trade, a year later.

Around the rest of the league:

The Texans’ Brian Cushing will serve a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances, per NFL.com. For those of you who want it in plain English, Cushing got popped for ‘roids.

From the Sporting News, Alex Smith shared his not-so-friendly thoughts about what the 49ers organization was like when he was there. I’m not shocked to hear this, but I am pleasantly surprised to hear Alex Smith say it.

We come to our media selection.

I was going to play another Don Williams selection, but someone requested this on Monday, and this is right up there with one of the best songs of all time, so here you go. I'll do Don Williams week next week (with the exception of Monday when we'll play the Vikings fight song, as it IS our post-win Monday tradition).

We all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-This isn't a male version of The View, so leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep vulgar language to a minimum, using spoiler tags if you must

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can't disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it's sarcasm

With that, the beer light is on and the bar is open. Belly up & tie one on. Don't forget to tip your waitress, & try the blood sausage.