Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Final Injury Reports For Both Teams

UPDATE: The Buccaneers have downgraded both Baker and Smith to OUT as of Saturday evening. Original story follows below.

With all the talk about what’s going on with Sam Bradford, I had almost forgotten to put the final injury reports up here for the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading up to Sunday’s contest at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, we’ve now gotten our hands on those, so let’s give them to you now. We’ll start, as we always do, with the visiting squad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Kwon Alexander LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Chris Baker DT Illness DNP DNP DNP Out Jacquies Smith DE Illness DNP DNP DNP Out Brent Grimes CB Shoulder LP LP LP Doubtful Gerald McCoy DT Ankle DNP LP FP ------ Devante Bond LB Knee FP FP FP ------ Kevin Pamphile C Illness ------ ------ DNP ------

The biggest name on the list is Kwon Alexander, who might be the Buccaneers’ second-best defensive player behind Gerald McCoy. McCoy was back to full participation in practice on Friday, and the Vikings’ offensive line is going to have their hands full with him, to be certain.

Now, on to the home side.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Sam Bradford QB Knee LP LP DNP Out Anthony Barr LB Hamstring LP LP FP ------ Pat Elflein C Ankle FP FP FP ------ Mackensie Alexander CB Wrist FP FP FP ------ Xavier Rhodes CB Hip FP FP FP ------

So, you know, other than the starting quarterback and possibly the most important player on the team, the injury report actually looks pretty favorable for the Vikings. (Which is sort of the football equivalent of asking, “So, Mrs. Lincoln. . .other than that, did you enjoy the play?”) But, aside from Bradford, Anthony Barr was the only Vikings’ player to be limited in practice in any way this week, and he was back up to full participation today. So we’ve got that going for us. . .which is nice.

That’s a quick look at the injury reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have more on this contest as we get closer to kickoff in Minneapolis.