Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Final Injury Reports For Both Teams

UPDATE: The Buccaneers have downgraded both Baker and Smith to OUT as of Saturday evening. Original story follows below.
With all the talk about what’s going on with Sam Bradford, I had almost forgotten to put the final injury reports up here for the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading up to Sunday’s contest at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, we’ve now gotten our hands on those, so let’s give them to you now. We’ll start, as we always do, with the visiting squad.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Kwon Alexander
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Chris Baker
|DT
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Jacquies Smith
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Brent Grimes
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Doubtful
|Gerald McCoy
|DT
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|------
|Devante Bond
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|------
|Kevin Pamphile
|C
|Illness
|------
|------
|DNP
|------
The biggest name on the list is Kwon Alexander, who might be the Buccaneers’ second-best defensive player behind Gerald McCoy. McCoy was back to full participation in practice on Friday, and the Vikings’ offensive line is going to have their hands full with him, to be certain.
Now, on to the home side.
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Sunday Status
|Sam Bradford
|QB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|DNP
|Out
|Anthony Barr
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|------
|Pat Elflein
|C
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|------
|Mackensie Alexander
|CB
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|------
|Xavier Rhodes
|CB
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|------
So, you know, other than the starting quarterback and possibly the most important player on the team, the injury report actually looks pretty favorable for the Vikings. (Which is sort of the football equivalent of asking, “So, Mrs. Lincoln. . .other than that, did you enjoy the play?”) But, aside from Bradford, Anthony Barr was the only Vikings’ player to be limited in practice in any way this week, and he was back up to full participation today. So we’ve got that going for us. . .which is nice.
That’s a quick look at the injury reports for both the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have more on this contest as we get closer to kickoff in Minneapolis.
Loading comments...