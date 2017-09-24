Xavier Rhodes Gets His Cake And Eats It, Too

On Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings’ cornerback Xavier Rhodes spent his afternoon doing what Xavier Rhodes does. . .taking one of the NFL’s top wide receivers and making them look pedestrian.

After holding Saints’ wide receiver Michael Thomas to 22 yards on two catches and Steelers’ star Antonio Brown to three catches for 28 yards, Buccaneers’ star wideout Mike Evans exploded for. . .four catches and 36 yards when he was Rhodes’ responsibility in coverage.

When you put together a performance like that, you’ve earned the right to a little bit of a reward. So Rhodes, presumably, went to a local restaurant for a meal. For dessert, the staff at the restaurant. . .and I’m not sure which one it is. . .gave Rhodes a little surprise.

It appears to be a couple of pieces of cheesecake, which would be pretty outstanding all by itself. However, whoever prepared the dessert decided to garnish the plate with some chocolate that spelled out the words “Mike Evans who?”

Again, as soon as I find out which greater Twin Cities restaurant is responsible for this, I will put the name here, because clearly this is a local business that deserves our support.