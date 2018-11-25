Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

Once again, we have managed to sit through another full day of NFL action in order to get to the most important game of the weekend. It’s now time for Sunday’s main event, as we’re less than one hour away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers.

Here is all of the information you need leading up to tonight’s contest.

Time: Sunday, 25 November, 2018, 7:20 PM Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television coverage: KARE-11 in the Twin Cities, NBC affiliates from coast to coast and border to border

Radio coverage: Vikings Radio Network, Sirius Channel 83, XM Channel 225

Line: Minnesota -3, over/under 48.5

Prediction: Minnesota 27, Green Bay 24

Three keys

1) Stop making dumb mistakes - We harp on the turnover battle just about every week, and we saw it last week against Chicago. Nobody beats the Minnesota Vikings quite the way the Minnesota Vikings do, and now the Vikings are in the fight of their playoff lives. Whether it’s Kirk Cousins throwing “what the hell was that” interceptions or penalties or whatever, the purple need to limit the amount of mistakes they make if they want to win this one.

2) Keep Aaron Rodgers contained - Yes, we know that the Green Bay offense has had its issues over the course of this season, but Aaron Rodgers is still every bit as dangerous as he’s ever been, and if he’s allowed to get out of the pocket and freelance, he can still cause problems for the Vikings. Minnesota needs to do what they can to get after Rodgers while keeping him in the pocket. The more frequently they can frazzle Rodgers, the better their chances of winning this football game.

3) Attempt to balance the offense - The Vikings have been terrible at running the football, particularly last week in Chicago. On the bright side, the Packers are equally horrible at stopping the run, and they’ll be without Mike Daniels in this one. If the Vikings can get Dalvin Cook and/or Latavius Murray going and keep the Packers from being able to just come after Cousins all night, they can put up some points against this Green Bay defense.

