Nearly all of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2019 opponents have been decided

Before anyone gets going on it, yes, I know that the 2018 season isn’t over yet and all that. But it’s something to take a look at.

With just one week remaining in the 2018 NFL regular season, we know nearly all of the Minnesota Vikings’ opponents for the 2019 NFL season, thanks to the way the NFL sets up its schedule rotation.

Next season, the Vikings will match up with the NFC East and the AFC West. They will also play the team that finishes in second place in the other two NFC divisions, as they are locked into second place in the NFC North for this season. These are in addition to their home-and-home series with their three division rivals.

So, with that in mind, here is the (nearly) full list of the Vikings’ 2019 regular season opponents:

Home Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, NFC South opponent

Away Games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks

We know that the Vikings’ game against an NFC West opponent will be against the Seahawks, as they’re locked into second place in their division. The only one that’s still a mystery is which NFC South team will come to U.S. Bank Stadium next year, as the Atlanta Falcons (6-9), the Carolina Panthers (6-9), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10) are all still in play to finish second in the NFC South going into Week 17.

That’s who the Vikings will be playing in 2019, folks. If you’re in any of the “away” markets, are you planning on making the trip to the game in your area?