QB Carousel and how it will affect FA and the draft



This seems to be the talk of not only DN but the whole NFL and sporting world for that matter. This is one of the more loaded FA classes we have seen in recent years with alot of young players and potential guys you could add to a good roster already to make a deep run.

Lets start with our three amigos

Sam Bradford- Signs with the Giants on a 2 year deal- 8 million a year I'll start with Sam as I see him following Pat Shurmur out to NYG to backup Eli Manning. The Mara family will let Eli play out the rest of his career in a Giants uniform and Bradford offers a solid backup who knows the system should Manning get injured.With more holes to fill I could see the Giants passing on a QB and working on other area's to improve as they can get a few more years out of Eli

Teddy Bridgewater- Signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars-4 years, 50 million- This will probably shock alot of you but I think it's a solid move. Jacksonville is a on the rise team and a steady and sturdy QB is what Tom Coughlin likes in his signal callers. Bridgewater gets to return home to his home state of Florida and join a good well rounded team. With Fournette and a good collection of young WR's Jacksonville can improve on the Oline and protect their new toy.

Case Keenum- Signs with the Vikings- 3 years, 36 million - The team decides to ride the hot hand and sign Keenum to starter caliber salary where you can get the best of the rest of his career. Keenum proved he can be a reliable starter in the league and with the vikings wanting to sign its core of young talented players I see them staying the course and taking care of their own 1st

The Best of the rest

Kirk Cousins- Signs with the Broncos- 5 years, 140 million- John Elway makes the big splash and lands the biggest fish in FA. Banking on the success he had with Peyton Manning of a few years ago. Elway will move some money around and have to make some decisions with veteran players like Aqib Talib Emmanual Sanders and Chris Harris. It's Von Millers team now and the team will continue to build around Miller and look to get younger on Defense with this being one of the better drafts for CB's

AJ McCarron- Signs with the Browns- 5 years 70 million- This signing just makes too much sense, Hue Jackson tried to trade for McCarron at the deadline and the Browns could use the 1st and 4th round picks on other areas besides taking one of the top QB's. McCarron comes in with knowledge of the system and stability at QB with some young pieces to work with on offense the Browns continue the rebuild.

Drew Brees- Stays with the Saints- Brees and the franchise want to get this done so he can finish his career out down in the big easy. Although in the twilight of his career, Brees still showed he can get it down with a revamped offense strategy centered around a versatile running game.

Josh McCown- Stays with the Jets- 1 year 10 million- McCown gets to stay with the Jets on a 1 year deal to be the bridge to the eventual new starter in a rookie QB. The Jets have been a dysfunctional for years and FA's and top players have stayed away for a reason. With the most money entering FA they will make a run at Kirk Cousins but he doesn't put them over the top and will want something to build on moving forward.

Blake Bortles- Signs with the Cardinals 2 years 15 million- Being still only 25 Some GM's will still bank on Bortles potential and give him a shot. The Cardinals got the most out of Blaine Gabbert last year and he looked the part at times at the end of the season. The Cardinals are a aging team and are losing Larry Fitzgerald in a year or two and the team looks to want to build around David Johnson. The Cardinals are in prime position to grab a QB in the draft should one fall or they trade up. Bortles needs a change of scenery and the dessert might be the place for him to go

So with some big names moving to some of the top players in the draft how does it shake out the rest of the draft lets take a look at my 1st complete Mock draft, Kiper hasn't got shit on me

1st- Cleveland, Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St- With the Browns paying McCarron to be there QBOTP the Browns don't need to roll the dice on one of the rookies in the draft. Barkley is the best overall RB in the draft Since Adrian Peterson. Barkley can come in and start from day 1 and with the Browns holding the 4th overall pick as well they can continue to build around McCarron with the 4th pick.

2nd- New York Giants, Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame- With the Giants missing out on Barkley they turn to their next biggest need and that's to protect the QB. Nelson is the best OL in the draft at any position. A G has only been taking in the top 3 picks once in eighteen years with that being Leonard Davis taken #2 by the Browns in 2001 and then again when the Ravens nabbed Johnathan Ogden with the 3rd pick in 1996.

3rd- Indianapolis Colts, Marcus Davenport, UTSA- The Colts have a history of taking chances on freakish edge rushers and Davenport is that. He flashed his game at the senior bowl and I feel will test very well at the combine and his combine. Bradley Chubb could be the pick here too, but it comes down to what kind of defense new HC Frank Reich is going to install and I feel Davenport will be unblockable coming off in a 3-4 alignment.

4th- "Trade"- New York Jets, Sam Darnold, QB, USC- The 1st of the big 3 of QBs come off the board as the Jets nabb their signal caller of the futrue with Darnold at 4. The Jets signed McCown to a 1 year deal to groom Darnold and let him adjust to the NFL. Like QBs drafted in the last few years how long he waits is to be seen but the Jets finally have a QB they can now build around.

5th- Denver, Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama, With the signing of Kirk Cousins and the cap casualties of either Chris Harris or Aqib Talib you need to add help in the secondary. Fitzpatrick is the most fundamentally sound CB in the draft and a Swiss army knife. Letting go of TJ Ward last year was a sign Denver wants to get younger and this will be a step in that direction.

6th- Browns "from the Jets"- Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama- The Browns trade back 2 places and continue to build their offense around their new signal caller. Corey Coleman flashed potential last year and with the team wanting to move on from Josh Gordon, he best overall WR in the draft makes sense here for the Browns who get a true #1 WR with no off the field issues.

7th- Tampa Bay- Bradley Chubb, DE, NCST- With the surprise of Davenport going #3 to the Colts the Bucs would be licking their chops with this selection. Tampa hasn't been able to consistently produce a pass rusher and with Gerald McCoy not getting any younger this is a must get for the Bucs.

8th "Trade"- Buffalo Bills, Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA- The Bills surrender one of their 1st rounders in the draft to move up and nab Rosen, With Taylor signed through next season but not a favorite with new HC Sean McDermott, the Bills need a QB so they don't have to turn to Nathan Peterman again

9th San Francisco, Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa- Oh boy did I have to eat my words on this when I thought Jackson wasn't a 1st round talent. Watch his Ohio St game this year alone and he is the best CB in the draft with his ball skills alone. Teams simply dint throw at him as the year went on.

10th Oakland Raiders, Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St- Ward isn't the flashy CB of the draft he simply gets the job done. The Raiders need help in the secondary and although guys like Edwards and Smith are tempting here they address the biggest need on defense and pair Ward with his former College teammate Gareon Conley

11th Miami Dolphins, Roquan Smith, OLB/ILB, Georgia- Watch any Georgia this year and Smith is all over the field. He's the best pure LB in the draft and can play the run as well as the pass and will be a solid DROTY by years end. The dolphins franchised Landry and could look for OL help in FA

12th Cincinnati Bengals, Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma- If the Bengals want to get back to keep Andy Dalton upright and get the ball to Green, Ross and Mixon then the big OT from Oklahoma is a start. Brown is a mountain of a man and alot like Trent Williams of the past he will be a cornerstone of the OL for years. With Marvin Lewis returning for 2 more years Dalton is safe for now.

13th Washington Redskins, Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming- I understand the Redskins just gave Alex Smith a big Contract but it is still only a 3 year contract. Allen has the biggest arm in the draft but has very poor accuracy to go with it. He flashes talent but will need work, Poor Alex Smith still just a stop gap QB but Allen won't be ready to take the reigns in year two.

14th Green Bay Packers, Tremaine Edmunds, OLB, Virginia Tech- Clay Matthews isn't getting any younger and really showed a decline last year. Edmunds brings a pass rush back to a GB defense that has been in need of a identity. With the departure of Dom Cappers and a switch in defense Edmunds is a cornerstone that they can build around and someone we will have to deal with for the next 10 years.

15th Arizona Cardinals, Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma- With the 4th and final QB drafted in the 1st round the Cardinals take a chance with Mayfield. With a solid veteran leadership from Fitzgerald, and Patrick Peterson Mayfield will have some time to learn the quirks of a NFL offense. The Cardinals have taken chances on guys with checkered pasts before. with a bad OL they will need a mobile QB with es capability and Mayfield might be the best in the pocket QB of the draft.

16th Baltimore Ravens, Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU- The Ravens WR core has been a dumpster fire since Aquan Boldin hung it up years ago. Breshard Perryman has been a bust since draft night when he tripped on the podium. The Ravens need to get some weapons around Joe Flacco with him in the twilight years of his career coming soon, the time is now for the Ravens.

17th Los Angeles Chargers- Vita Vea, DT, Washington- What do you do when you have one of the worst rush defenses in the NFL? You draft one of the biggest DT's in the draft. Vea was pushed up draft boards with guys like Wilkins and Ferrell both returning to school for 2018. Phillip Rivers is still the QB but when do the chargers pull the trigger on his heir?

18th Seattle Seahawks- Mike Hughes, CB, UCF- There is alot of noise coming out of Seattle lately with trade talk of Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellors' neck injury to Earl Thomas wanting to be a Cowboy. Seattles window of SB contention is starting to close as they have some big decisions to make on some key players. Hughes is that big nasty CB that Carroll likes to draft and can play right away if Sherman is indeed traded.

19th Dallas Cowboys- Derwin James, S, Florida St- James Could be the steal of the draft here at 19 if the Cowboys pull the trigger. Byron Jones is versatile enough to move to CB and Have James take over in that center field role in the Dallas defense. If Dallas could pull a trade for Earl Thomas or Tyrann Mathieu that would be a pretty solid secondary.

20th Detroit Lions- Arden Key, DE, LSU- Possibly the most talented player in this draft new coach Matt Patricia will need a edge rusher to compliment his defense. Key has alot of character issues with scouts saying could get worse with money but with Ansah likely leaving via FA I like the lions take a chance on the talented by troubled DE, the upside is too high to pass on.

21th Buffalo Bills- Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama- With the trading Marcel Darieus midseason the DT pick is a must here. Kyle Williams isn't getting any younger and without knowing what you have yet in Shaq Lawson adding Payne would be a huge get for Sean McDermott after giving up a kings ransom to move up earlier and get Rosen at 8. The DT position drops off drastically after Vea and Payne are gone.

22nd Chicago "Via Bufflo Bills thru Kansas City"- Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M- With the earlier trade that helped Buffalo nab Rosen Chicago moved down was able to get a extra 1st and 2nd in next years draft and still get the 3rd best WR in the draft. Kirk was a do all for the Aggies last year and Mitch Turbisky will be surely grateful for some help on the outside. the OL issues can be addressed in the next couple of rounds for the Bears

23rd Los Angeles Rams- Leighton Vander Esch, Boise St- Vander Esch has slowly been climbing up draft boards for the last couple of weeks. With the trade for Marcus Peters the need for CB went away and gave the Rams the ability to concentrate at the LB position. Wade Phillips likes rangey LB's who can play multiple positions and he finds one in the prospect from Boise St

24th Carolina Panthers- Connor Williams, OT, Texas- The Panthers need to protect Cam Newton and this will greatly help in that area as the Matt Kalil experiment didn't go well last year at all. Wiliams iby some is the best pass protection OT in the draft and with Carolina wanting to run those deep combo routes a guy who can hold up in pass protection is a must.Also trading Kelvin Benjamin makes finding another WR important in the draft.

25th Tennessee Titans- Sony Michel, RB, Georgia- Demarco Murray will be 30 when the season starts and although Derrick Henry is a good back Michel gives you a added dimension that Henry can't and that's catching out of the backfield and speed. CB is a possibility here as well.

26th Atlanta Falcons- Taven Bryant, DT, Florida- The Need for DT with Dontrai Poe leaving makes this a need for the Falcons. They could be suitors as well in FA for guys like Sheldon Richardson and Star Lotulelei

27th New Orleans- James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State- A burner plain and simple line him up and let him run the go. He's a one trick pony right now but can come in and play the role that Brandin Cooks left last year being traded.

28th Pittsburgh- Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama- Pittsburgh has alot of holes in the back of that defense and Harrison was overshadowed by playing next to Fitzpatrick. Joe Hayden is getting long in the tooth and Shawn Davis has alot of holes in his games. With Ryan Shazier's injury you hoped a guy like Raashan Evans fell to the bottom of the 1st but that wasn't the case.

29th Jacksonville- Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame- McGlinchey entered the season as the #1 OT prospect but had some bad games against Georgia and Miami. I think some of his best work is against Bradley Chubb in the bowl game where he hung in there well against a top 10 pick. This pick allows Cam Robinson to move to RT and McGlinchey to play LT and to protect your new shiny franchise QB Teddy Bridgewater

30th Minnesota Vikings- Billy Price, OG, Ohio State- This will be a popular pick here on DN as alot of guys have mocked price to us in alot of their drafts. Price can be plugged in and play either G position and give some versatility to a OL in desperate need of life. Getting Reiff and Remmers where nice additions last year but this is the weakest group still on the team.

31st "Trade" New york Giants Via New England Patriots- Derrius Grice, RB, LSU- In addition to their shiny new OG new HC Pat Shurmur trades back into the bottom of the 1st to nap the best RB on the board. Grice is a 3 down back that can come in and finally solve the RB issues that have pegged NYG since the days of Tiki Barber. New England in true NE fashion always is looking to trade back and get the chance here with the Giants.

32nd Philadelphia Eagles- Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA- With McGlinchey going 3 picks earlier to the Jags the Eagles grab a fast riser on my big board to end the draft. With Jason Peters nearing the end of his career and coming off a injury you need to solidify the position.

Hope you enjoyed the read guys, feel free to leave comments look forward to hearing from you

