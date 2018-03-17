Rotational Defensive Lineman Still Available for Vikings

With Sheldon Richardson signed, the Vikings solidified a position of need in one of the top interior lineman on the market. With Griffen, Hunter, Joseph, and Richardson, the Vikings may have the most formidable starting defensive line in all of football.

Beyond those four, though, it gets thin. Both Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen are free agents. Brian Robison is still on the roster, but turns 35 in April. The other defensive linemen on the roster are young and largely inexperienced. Jaleel Johnson, Tashawn Bower, and Stephen Weatherly played a combined 141 snaps in 2017, per pfr. I'd expect Johnson, a 4th-round pick last year, to get more chances this year, but they still have holes to fill.

Rick Spielman commended Philadelphia’s defensive line depth last season, and spoke about the value of Minnesota building up their defensive line depth, per Matthew Coller of ESPN1500.

The Vikings will likely add players in the draft, but would still fall short of having a deep rotation. Last season, there’s little doubt that the Vikings pass rush tailed off towards the back end of the season, in large part due to their lack of depth beyond the starters. After the Richardson signing, and accounting for money allocated to draft picks, the Vikings should still have over $10 million left. Who are some free agents still available the Vikings could add along the defensive line without breaking the bank?

Kony Ealy

Ealy dominated for the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, registering three sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. The former second-round pick only started six games the following season, and was subsequenly traded to the Patriots, who released him, and picked up by the Jets before last season.

After bouncing between teams, Ealy had a surprisingly productive season as an edge rusher for the Jets. While he collected just one sack, he was second on the team with 25 QB pressures last season, per PFF, and finished with a 74.6 grade. Ealy was disruptive in the passing game, finishing with nine passes defended, second only to Cameron Jordan among defensive lineman/edge defenders.

Ealy put these numbers up despite playing being on the field for just 40.5% of defensive plays, just 452 snaps, per pfr. He’s still young, but Ealy has been a rotational defender for the entirety of his career. His contract with the Jets last season was for one year, $803,660, per Spotrac, so it's unlikely he'll break the bank in free agency. If the market doesn’t materialize, he could be a useful rotational edge rusher behind Griffen and Hunter.

Dominique Easley

A former first-round pick for the Patriots, Easley enjoyed his most producitve season in 2016 with the Rams, totalling 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Easley suffered a torn ACL in March of 2017, causing him to miss the entire season. It was his forth time having surgery to repair his ACL in his career, and the second time in his brief NFL career.

Still just 26 years old, Easley has been productive when healthy, operating primarily as a three-technique. If the Vikings feel confident in Jaleel Johnson as Richardson’s back up, they may not have interest in Easley. In the interest of acquiring depth, though, a healthy Easley offers tremendous upside as a rotational interior pass rusher.

Pernell McPhee

After signing a five year, $38.75 million deal with Chicago in 2015, McPhee struggled to stay healthy, starting just 17 games over a three year period, and played just 558 snaps over the last two seasons. He had eight sacks across those snaps, which gives him a sack per 69.75 snaps. For context, last season, Griffen had a sack every 57.7 snaps, while Danielle Hunter had a sack per 110.3 snaps.

While health is a concern, McPhee is still just 29 year old, and has been productive when healthy. He's been a 3-4 outside linebacker for his career, but that shouldn't be a concern, considering he'd likely be used in passing-down packages as an edge rusher. He likely won’t get a big deal in free agency, and could be a problem for opposing offenses as a pass rusher.