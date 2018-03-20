Vita Vea vs. Hernandez or Price: BPA vs. Need

An interesting observation about doing the FanSpeak draft simulations (I went free, no trades) is that we should expect to miss out on top OTs with the exception of Kolton Miller. I agree with many that he may not be worthy of a first round draft choice, but there are very few exceptional OTs in this year's draft, and he may be the only one with good potential that falls to us.

So I have accepted that fact that we may not get a great OT in this upcoming draft (unless there is a hidden gem). But in the simulations I've seen, there are three overwhelmingly good prospects that land to us at #30, that may not get past the Patriots or Eagles after us. Those three prospects are Vita Vea (many find his drop hard to believe) or Will Hernandez and Billy Price. (Isaiah Wynn is usually gone by #30, as he can be an OG or OT.)

So here's the quandary... Vita Vea is an exceptional talent at DL, and most consider him a top 15 talent. I definitely don't want him to go to the Patriots or the Eagles either. Strategically it would be best to either pick him or trade down with a team (not named the Patriots or Eagles) we think will take him in Round 1 at #30, but targeting a draft trade value of #15 overall (at least better than #30, or no deal). However trading down leaves Hernandez and Price unprotected, and there is a huge risk that neither will be available when we pick next.

We may as well discuss this now, because there is a good chance it could happen, based on the needs of the previous teams picking. It is likely that Hernandez or Price will not make it out of the first round, and the other will be picked up high in the second round. Hopefully Spielman will consider this scenario prior to the draft, and have some early round teams on the phone should this ever transpire. I expect that the overwhelming vote will result in nabbing Vita Vea, but our biggest need on the OL is then unaddressed... Risky and somewhat irresponsible, since we just invested in a $30M/year QB...

On previously published mock drafts, I really like those that nab two OL with the first two picks... That definitely addresses our biggest needs, in my opinion. But then this scenario comes along...

What say you??