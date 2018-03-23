Best Move Of Free Agency

At the end of the 2017 season, the Minnesota Vikings had three quarterbacks on their roster that had started at least 25 games in the NFL. None of them were deemed to be the answer, each for their own reason, and if the Vikings were to remain a favorite they needed to upgrade the position and give it long term stability.

They did both by signing free agent Kirk Cousins to a three year, $84 million contract a couple days after free agency opened.

This is where we make a joke about three years being long term stability for the Vikings QB position.

Anyway, Cousins not only brings stability, but production. The new Vikings signal caller has passed for over 4,000 yards and 25 TD’s in each of his last three seasons, and has taken every snap under center.

The last time a Vikings QB passed for over 4,000 yards and 25 or more touchdowns? Brett Favre in 2009.

The last time a Vikings QB has done that three seasons in a row?

Never. Besides Favre, Daunte Culpepper did it once, in 2004, and Warren Moon did it once, in 1995. Yes, you’re reading that correctly. What Kirk Cousins has managed to achieve statistically the last three seasons the Vikings have accomplished three times in franchise history. There were only two other seasons where the team statistics eclipsed 4000/25, in 1998 and 1981.

When you look at the dearth of offensive weapons surrounding Cousins in Washington, especially in 2017, you come away even more impressed. He hasn’t had a serious running game, no true number one receiver, and his offensive line has been less than ideal.

In Minnesota, he’ll have a much better offensive line, Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray running the ball, and arguably the best WR tandem in the NFL in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. The ironic thing is that in Minnesota, assuming Cook returns healthy and the Vikings line holds up, Cousins won’t need to throw for over 4,000 yards and 25 TD’s.

In 2008, the Vikings season ended in a playoff loss to Philadelphia, and the last missing piece to contend for a Super Bowl was a quarterback. In free agency, they got Brett Favre and advanced to the NFC Championship game the following year.

In 2017, the Vikings season ended in a playoff loss to Philadelphia, and the last missing piece, once again, is quarterback. This time, they got Kirk Cousins. It still remains to be seen how it plays out, but the Vikings acquiring Kirk Cousins has been the best move in free agency.