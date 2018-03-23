Potential Late Round Picks

I’m not thinking about whether or not Rick Spielman will end up with late round picks. (He will.) Nor am I concerned with how many picks he will end up with. (It will probably be a lot.) I’m considering what Spielman can do with his late rounders? And, I’ve come up with four options--Will Clapp, Steven Dunbar Jr., Phillip Lindsay, and Joel Lannin—that could be available in rounds 6 & 7.

Will Clapp (G/C)

To be clear, I hope the Vikes draft one of the following: Billy Price, Frank Ragnow, Isaiah Wynn or James Daniels. I’m a big proponent of athletic interior guys that can play multiple positions. And, I think one of these four could do a lot to improve our line.

I don’t want the improvement to stop after drafting one of these four prospects, however. And Clapp is a similar sort of player but less refined. He’s 6’5" and 315+ lbs. While at LSU, Clapp started at right guard as a redshirt freshman, at left guard as a sophomore, and at center as a junior. That’s three positions in three years against SEC defenses. Clapp may be a bit raw and need to bulk up his lower body…but he seems to have what it takes and is leaving college a year early.

Clapp is expected to be a 5 – 6 round pick.

Steven Dunbar Jr. (WR)

Admittedly, I’ve been a Laquon Treadwell supporter from the moment he was drafted. And, I still hope (and think) Treadwell can become a weapon for the Vikings. I would also like to see the Vikes bring in some competition, however; and, Steven Dunbar Jr. may be the guy to do it.

If Stacy Coley has the ability to stretch the field as a # 3 or # 4 receiver, Dunbar could be a complimentary, bully-type receiver. Dunbar is 6’ 3" and 200+ lbs. He plays with explosive strength; he’s a skilled route runner; he highpoints the ball well; and, he’s a high character guy with a strong work ethic. Last year he caught 76 passes for 1,070 yards for the University of Houston.

Dunbar is expected to be a late-round draft pick or a priority free agent.

Phillip Lindsay (RB)

I like a number of running backs that should be available in the mid to late-rounds: e.g. Nyheim Hines, Martez Carter, Chase Edmonds, and Justin Jackson. I think they can all spell Jerrick McKinnon and contribute right away as a 3rd running back/change-of-pace back. They can all catch the ball out of the backfield and operate in open space. So, I’m really just adding another name to the list.

Lindsay is short, stout, hard to tackle, and explosive…and he’s got good hands. Additionally, he ran a 4.39 40 yard dash at Colorado’s pro day. Insofar as the Vikes re-signed Mack Brown to a one-year deal…they may not spend a mid-round pick on a running back and instead wait to see what’s available in the final stages of the end of the draft.

Lindsay is expected to be a 6 – 7 round pick or a UDFA.

Joel Lanning (ILB)

Lanning could be the next "Mr. Mankato." (RIP, Mankato.) He’s got a ridiculous motor. He’s smart. And he’s coachable. He only has one year of experience at linebacker, because he converted from quarterback to linebacker in his senior season. But Lanning impressed at the East-West Shrine game after putting together an impressive year…impressive enough to make him a finalist for the Lombardi Award alongside Saquon Barkley, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Shaqueem Griffin, Lamar Jackson, Bryce Love, and Baker Mayfield.

Lanning is a natural athlete who will do anything for his coaches. He grew up in Iowa and excelled at baseball, football, and wrestling. In college, he did everything asked of him…and he did it well. He threw the ball and ran the ball. He started at linebacker. And he played special teams. Lanning sounds like exactly the sort of guy coaches would love at camp. He will compete, focus, and follow coaches’ directives. And, he seems to have room to improve. Hello, "Mr. Eagan."

Lanning is expected to be available in rounds 6—7.