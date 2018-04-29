2018 Viking Draft Class Looks a lot Like 2015 Viking Draft Class !





In 2015 the Minnesota Vikings carried out one of their greatest drafts and likely the best draft class in the new millennium. At that point.

A draft that obtains one pro bowler is a success. One Hall of Fame player and it is a Great Success. I never care how many starters because every team has the same number of starters, you can start and play poorly or you can be on a talented team and time share or have to wait. Starts do not matter. Quality play does.

The 2015 draft netted the Vikings key foundational players. While we cannot know if any of them will ever make the Hall of Fame we did obtain two pro bowl level players and two more just a shade behind. These foundational players were (are) as follows:

1. Trae Waynes

2. Eric Kendricks

3. Daneille Hunter

5B. Stefon Diggs

Kendricks and Hunter are pro bowl level (whether voted in actually or not). Both could go on to Hall of Fame careers. Diggs is ALREADY in the Hall of Fame, or at least his shoes are, for the "Minnesota Miracle". By the end of last year Waynes was also playing at a pro bowl level.

There was controversy over that draft, make no mistake. Some thought we should have drafted Marcus Peters instead of Trae Waynes (Arif Hassan). Some thought we should have drafted Eric Kendricks in rd 1 instead of Trae Waynes (also Arif Hassan incredibly -- who also wanted to both have his cake, eat his cake, and second guess the cake). Many experts early on said Hunter was a reach and a project.

Compare that draft to this one and there are striking similarities:

1. Again took a CB in rd 1.

2. Plenty second guessed the pick of Mike Hughes. Well, I guess that always happens with #1 picks, doesn't it? In particular, I recall Arif Hassan arguing he was too small for Zimmer at 6'0", 190. One wonders what Arif thinks of 5'10", 189 Mike Hughes! (Arif also infamously argued Waynes was too slow in the 3-cone at 7.19 seconds even though Xavier Rhodes was just fine at 7.65 seconds in the 3-cone because he had long arms!)

3. Like with Kendricks, we took a player in rd 2 that easily could have gone in rd 1. O'Neill has the best athletic material of any offensive lineman in the draft, has ideal height, arm length/overall length, is a 3 year starter, can play LT or RT, was a dominant pass protector in college (#1 in nation per PFF in 2016 and #3 in nation last year!) and yet somehow lasted all the way to end of rd 2.

3. Like with Hunter we took a "project" with alleged low sack production with Jalyn Holmes. There were (are) mitigating circumstances with both. The athleticism is there and they will have the same coach(s). Both have great height and arm length. Hunter was a 3rd rounder and Holmes was a 4th rounder however (play eerie twilight zone music off Youtube here) the Hunter pick was near the end of the 3rd round while the Holmes pick was near the start of the 4th round AND we would have taken Holmes in the 3rd round had we kept the pick AND both picks were trade downs to obtain more draft ammo before making the picks!

4. Perhaps the most spooky similarity came in the 5th round. In 2015 we used out first 5th rounder to draft a pass-catching TE in MyCole Pruitt and in 2018 we used our first 5th rounder to draft pass-catching TE Tyler Conklin. Spooky! Hopefully Conklin has a better career than Pruitt.

If we could get 4 players this year like from 2015 this draft would be a wild success. Two pro bowl level (like Kendricks and Hunter) and two superior players (like Waynes and Diggs).

Who would I guess? Which 4?

1. Not surprisingly, Mike Hughes as one of them. He is like a stronger, faster, more agile, more ferocious Casey Hayward or Micah Hyde, both of whom made the pro bowl last year.

2. O'Neill has all the tools and all the mindset/focus and has Tony Sparano. If he ends up a RT it will be hard to make the pro bowl as most are LTs but he certainly can be a superior starter and a difference maker.

3. Holmes was a very astute pick. We are going to use him in a platoon at 3 technique. A rush DT. Think of a much taller, much longer armed much faster Maurice Hurst. With no heart condition. Last year starting 13 games Hurst had 61 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 passes batted down. Holmes in 13 games as a reserve playing just some downs each game had 29 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 3 passes batted down. His production based on playing time was roughly equal that of Hurst. But he has much much MUCH better tools to translate into success in the NFL.

4. Who is this year's Stefon Diggs? Weirdly, like as with 2015, I'm going with our second 5th round pick. Daniel Carlson is a mutant. It's like getting Sebastian Janikowski in rd 5 instead of rd 1.

Those who criticize this draft may well soon or in a year or two be kicking themselves. Remember, one pro bowler type and a draft is a success. (Get one pro bowler per draft and you'll have 8 or 9 on your team any given time which means you are in play for the Super Bowl every year)

PS I also love the picks of Colby Gossett and Devante Downs and love the undrafted FA Holton Hill. If he stays clean off drugs he can be a pro bowler.