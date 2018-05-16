Vikings Sign David Parry

If the Philadelphia Eagles taught us anything during their Super Bowl run, it’s that you can never have too much depth on either line. While Minnesota Vikings fans might still be a little nervous about the offensive side of the trenches, their defensive line just added even more depth. According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are signing defensive lineman David Parry.

Former #Colts and #Saints DL David Parry has signed with the #Vikings, source said. Important depth with upside at a key spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2018

Parry visited the Vikings last week, and apparently the team liked him enough to bring him in. A 5th round pick of the Colts in 2015, Parry comes with some solid experience—he started every game the first two seasons of his career. He played only one game with the Saints last year after running into some trouble in Phoenix during the offseason.

As Rapoport mentioned, at the very least Parry will provide more depth to a Vikings defensive line that should be one of the more formidable units in the league again this year. With Brian Robison announcing that he’s coming back for the 2018 season, Parry will have to impress in camp to earn snaps in a loaded rotation.

The Vikings will be required to drop someone from the 90-man roster as they are currently at capacity; we’ll update this story with who that player is once it is announced.

UPDATE 2:10 PM: Per Chris Tomasson, Dylan Bradley is the odd man out. The Vikings are now officially back to 90 (plus two suspended).

Dylan Bradley released by Vikings to make room for David Parry — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) May 16, 2018

So what do you think of the signing? Will Parry work out better than the last talented player coming off alcohol-related legal troubles in Arizona the Vikings took a flier on?