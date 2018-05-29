Mychal Kendricks visiting Minnesota Vikings

Once again, just when you think the Minnesota Vikings have made all the roster moves they’re going to make, they bring in another interesting name for a visit.

Per numerous reports, the Vikings are visiting with linebacker Mychal Kendricks. He’s the older brother of current. . .and, obviously, better. . .Vikings’ linebacker Eric Kendricks, who just signed a big contract extension with the team.

The elder Kendricks was a second-round draft pick (#46 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2012 NFL Draft, and played his first six seasons there. He played his college ball at the University of California, a rival of his younger brother’s UCLA squad.

In his career, Mychal Kendricks has collected 459 career tackles and 14 sacks, to go along with three interceptions.

The Vikings do have plenty of questions at the linebacker spot behind the younger Kendricks and Anthony Barr, and Mychael Kendricks could end up being an answer for that. I’m not sure what sort of price tag he would carry, but if the Vikings are having him in for a visit, they must feel that they can afford it.

Kendricks also has visits lined up with the Oakland Raiders and the Cleveland Browns, though he’s apparently decided to make Eagan his first stop.

What do you think of the Vikings potentially signing Mychal Kendricks at the linebacker spot?