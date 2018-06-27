Kirk Cousins not included on David Carr’s (laughably bad) list of NFL’s top quarterbacks

I can understand people not wanting to think that Kirk Cousins is an “elite” quarterback. After all, being the only quarterback in the NFL to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of the last three seasons and then moving to a team with significantly better skill position players than he had on his previous team doesn’t mean that he’s, like, good or something. . .does it?

Well, not according to former NFL quarterback David Carr, who recently put his list of the Top Ten quarterbacks in the league on NFL.com.

Cousins does not appear in the top ten quarterbacks. He doesn’t appear on the “Just Missed” list, either. So, given that, David Carr doesn’t think that Kirk Cousins is one of the 13 best quarterbacks in the National Football League, despite his credentials.

One of the head scratchers on the list is the inclusion of new San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the #10 spot. Now, don’t get me wrong. . .Garoppolo has great potential and put together a heck of a run to finish last season with the Niners. However, he’s never been a starter for a full season, and it’s going to be interesting to see how he adjusts to having the expectations upon him that his hot finish to 2017 will surely bring. (Yes, I get that Cousins is going to have expectations, too, but he’s at least been a starter for a while.)

To move from “head scratching” to “downright laughable,” Carr puts his younger brother, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, at #4 on his list. Ahead of Russell Wilson, ahead of Cam Newton, ahead of Matt Ryan. . .ahead of everyone not named Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Drew Brees.

Now, I don’t know if Kirk Cousins is an elite quarterback or not. I damn sure don’t have any problem telling you that Kirk Cousins is a better quarterback right now than Derek Carr. Is it possible that Carr is the better quarterback in the long term? Perhaps. But, if I needed a quarterback for the 2018 season, I think that Cousins over Carr would be a pretty easy choice.

I guess the only thing for Cousins to do is to put up such an outstanding season in 2018 that the lists leading up to the 2019 season can’t ignore him. With Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph, and Dalvin Cook at his disposal, I think the odds of that happening are very good.