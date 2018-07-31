Report: Mike Remmers injured in Tuesday’s practice

Minnesota Vikings’ guard. . .and it still feels strange typing that. . .Mike Remmers appears to have suffered some sort of injury to his left leg during Tuesday afternoon’s practice session.

Remmers came out of the trainers room without his pads on and has a boot on what I believe is his left leg. Just got on a golf cart with someone and left the practice area. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 31, 2018

As you can see in the tweet from Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Remmers left the practice area today with a walking boot on his left foot. There is obviously no word as to the extent of the injury at this point, but once there is we will bring you an update.

Remmers has moved inside to right guard following a season that saw him play pretty well at right tackle. Rashod Hill has been the primary right tackle thus far, but he has been battling a stomach bug for the first few days of camp.

With both Remmers and Hill out of the lineup, the competition for spots along the offensive line is going to be even more wide open. Veterans like Tom Compton and younger players like Danny Isidora and rookie Colby Gossett will be vying for time in the absence of the regular starters. Second-round pick Brian O’Neill has gotten extensive time with the first team at right tackle in Hill’s absence, and Nick Easton has been handling most of the center duties with Pat Elflein still on the PUP List. When Elflein returns, Easton will presumably slide back to guard.

Once again, guard Mike Remmers has been carted away from Minnesota Vikings’ practice on Tuesday afternoon in Eagan. When we have an update on the situation, we will get it to you as soon as we can.