Vikings backfield: Who’s Roc Thomas?

I don’t know about anyone else, but watching rookie running back Roc Thomas tear it up against Denver was exciting to watch.

The 22-year old undrafted free agent from Jacksonville State University made a statement on the field that he belongs at the next level.

He didn’t get many touches, but he did manage to turn some opportunities into scoring drives. He grabbed three passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. One touchdown came when Trevor Siemian threw a screen pass to Thomas. That’s when you see what kind of wheels this kid has, he converted that pass into a 78-yard touchdown.

2 TDs@xroct6 is feeling it tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZhhUdq6wsw — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 12, 2018

He only carried the ball eight times for 29 yards, which is about 3.6 yards per carry. Thomas’ competition, third year running back, Mack Brown carried the ball 11 times, for 34 yards. Brown only had one reception for no gain.

Last season in twelve games at JSU, Thomas rushed for 1,065 yards and 13 touchdowns on 178 carries. Five times he managed 100-yard games. He didn’t have to many receptions as a Gamecock, Thomas had 21 receptions for 244 yards.

Thomas only played two seasons with JSU after he transferred from Auburn. He ran for 475 yards, three touchdowns and grabbed 17 passes for 227 yards during his two-year stint with Auburn.

Having depth at any position is always a good thing, but the goal is to be comfortable with any guy you put out there. That’s why I believe having Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray and Thomas could be lethal.

Thomas would make a good replacement for Jerick McKinnon. Both players are very similar in size. Thomas is 5-foot-11, 198 pounds and McKinnon is 5-foot-9, 205 pounds. Thomas is only 22 years young, so he’ll have plenty of time to develop.

Thomas even took to Twitter to have some fun with EA Sports:

Alright now, @EAMaddenNFL that should help my rating right? Right?.. — ROC THOMAS (@xRoct6) August 12, 2018

I know I’m not the only one who wants to see Thomas get the ‘Roc’ more.