Richie Incognito stirs the pot yet again with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

The almost laughable saga of free agent guard Richie Incognito continued on Sunday and Monday with another bizzare round of tweets (@68INCOGNITO for those of you who want to follow along).

For those of you who have been living under a rock, Incognito last week sent a flurry of tweets out regarding his belief that former line coach Tony Sparano had expressed interest in bringing him to Minnesota. When questioned, Mike Zimmer’s response was classic Mike ZImmer:

No interest and totally false. Tweet that.

To which Incognito replied, in a since-deleted tweet “Mike Zimmer is a ******G LIAR”.

Incognito then spent the next few hours on damage control, issuing apologies to Zimmer in the form of a tweet.

I would also like to apologize to Coach Mike Zimmer. My bad dude! Tony was a father figure to me. Still dealing with his loss ✝️ — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) August 8, 2018

All seemed to calm down after he all but admitted that things hadn’t been going well for him.

I’ll be the first to admit it. I’ve been a bit off the reservation lately. I’ve been a little stressed. There isn’t an off switch for savage mode to regular life — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) August 8, 2018

However, It seems that some time in the last few days, word of Mike Zimmer’s use of the phrase “Tweet That” - and the subsequent Mike Zimmer Foundation t-shirts that it spawned - touched a nerve with the former All-Pro. Incognito - who has been anything but - couldn’t be bothered to use the search function on his browser and used Twitter his Twitter account to ask his followers to do it for him.

Send me the link to the zimmer shirts. I need 1 — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) August 12, 2018

Well, it seems that Richie Rich made a fairly sizeable donation to the Mike Zimmer Foundation early this morning.

For a few moments, it seemed like the big fella was feeling remorse over calling out Zimmer early last week, and perhaps wanted to give a donation to the foundation as a way of smoothing things over with the Vikings’ Head Coach.

But, Incognito gonna Incognito...

Tweet that coach! Put your money where you mouth is Zimmer — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) August 13, 2018

I’m really not even sure what that tweet even means, but I’m sure it makes perfect sense in Incognito’s head. But hey, at least the Mike Zimmer Foundation got a nice chunk of change.