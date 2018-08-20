Vikings Sign Former Golden Gopher Kobe McCrary

The Minnesota Vikings found themselves with extra space this morning and decided to make two roster moves. They have announced the signing of Kobe McCrary and Kareem Are.

McCrary, a former University of Minnesota alum, was an undrafted free agent and is no stranger to the Vikings since he spent rookie minicamp with the team. He was with the Gophers for two years, leading the team in rushing with 5.3 yards per carry as well as rushing for 738 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also the recipient of the 2017 Gary Tinsley Award. McCrary spent his first two years at Butler Community College and had an impressive 1,190 yards on 225 carries and led the NJCAA with 22 rushing touchdowns.

The Vikings also signed Are, who signed with Oakland Raiders as a undrafted free agent in 2017. Are also played three years at Florida State and earned AII-ACC honors as a senior for blocking. He also has ties to the Vikings, as spent time blocking for Dalvin Cook. He also played one year at Fort Scott Community College where he earned the PrepStar Maganize JUCO All-American and was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 JUCO offensive guard.