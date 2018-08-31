Join The Daily Norseman’s 2018 NFL Pick ‘Em League!

As promised, here is all of the information that you need to sign up for the 2018 Daily Norseman NFL Pick ‘Em League, allowing you to match your wits with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans.

Go to the Yahoo! Sports NFL Pick ‘Em website.

Click on the button that says “Join a Group.”

On the right-hand side, you’ll see “Join Private Group”

The Group ID Number is 29614 .

. The password is $k0lViking$! (Yes, that’s a zero where the o would usually go, and the V is capitalized.)

Once again, sign-ups are limited to the first 100 people, and there are plenty of staff members that are already in, so if you want in you’ll have to get there fast.

The deadline for picking each game is five minutes before kickoff of each contest. You can also set yourself a reminder for the pick ‘em so that you don’t forget to do your picks each week.

So, have at it, ladies and gentlemen!