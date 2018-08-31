Join The Daily Norseman 2018 NFL Survival League!

Do you think you can outlast your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans in a battle that could last all season long? Well, then the Daily Norseman 2018 NFL Survival League is for you!

If you’d like to get in on the action with us, here is all of the information that you need in order to do that.

Go to the Yahoo! Sports Survival Football website.

Click “Join a Group”

The Group ID # is 17224.

The password is $k0lViking$! (Yes, that’s a zero where the o would usually go, and the V in Vikings is capitalized.)

Once again, sign-ups are limited to the first 100 people, and there are plenty of staff members that are already in, so if you want in you’ll have to get there fast.

Remember, the object of the Survival League is to pick one team each week and hope that they win. If they win, you move on to the next week (though you can’t use that team again for the rest of the season). If they lose, then you’re officially out of the pool.

Have at it, ladies and gentlemen!