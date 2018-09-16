 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Aaron Rodgers to start for Packers against Vikings

Not terribly surprising

By Christopher Gates
It appears that we’ve gotten the final word on whether or not the Green Bay Packers would start Aaron Rodgers at quarterback in their NFC North matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Close, Personal Friend of The Daily Norseman™ Tom Pelissero is reporting that, barring a setback, Rodgers will be under center for the Packers when things get started on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers suffered a sprained left MCL in the Packers’ Week 1 victory over the Chicago Bears, but returned to throw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Green Bay to a 24-23 victory. He had not practiced all week prior to Saturday, but that probably doesn’t matter all that much.

I’d be willing to bet that Rodgers’ mobility is still going to be a bit limited despite the fact that he’s made “progress” over the past few days. Hopefully the Vikings will be able to get after him and make him look somewhat mortal in this important, early NFC North battle.

Once again, it appears that the Green Bay Packers will be starting Aaron Rodgers at quarterback on Sunday against the Vikings. If anything changes on that front, we’ll pass it along to you as soon as we hear about it.

