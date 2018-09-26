Los Angeles Rams Injury Report: Marcus Peters questionable, Aqib Talib to IR

Facing off against the tandem of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen is probably not the best time to be missing both of your starting cornerbacks, but that’s the situation that the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in as they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

One of the Rams’ starting corners, Aqib Talib, is not listed on the team’s injury report. That’s because, as we discussed in our Q&A with Turf Show Times earlier today, he has already been placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss the next eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery. The other starter, Marcus Peters, is listed by the Rams as “questionable” with an ankle injury of his own after being carried off the field by teammates in the Rams win over the Chargers in Week 3. Peters did not practice on Monday or Tuesday, but was a limited participant on Wednesday.

The Rams have declared two players as “out” for tomorrow night’s game. They are kicker Greg Zuerlein, who will miss this one with a. . .cringe. . .groin injury. Also out for the Rams is wide receiver/kick returner JoJo Natson, who will miss the game with a hand injury. Get back, JoJo!

Finally, the Rams will likely be missing another starter in linebacker Mark Barron. Barron is listed as “doubtful” with an ankle injury, and was limited in practice on Wednesday after missing the previous two days.

The full Rams’ injury report is below. We’ll have more coverage of this game over the next 24 hours or so as we approach kickoff at the Coliseum.

Los Angeles Rams injury report vs Minnesota Vikings Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Status Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Status JoJo Natson WR Hand DNP DNP DNP Out Greg Zuerlein K Groin DNP DNP DNP Out Mark Barron LB Ankle DNP DNP LP Doubtful Dominique Easley DT Knee DNP DNP LP Questionable Marcus Peters CB Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable

* - The Rams did not actually practice on Monday, but this is what they estimate the injury report would have looked like if they had.