Why Mattison In Round 3 Was A GOOD Idea

If there is anything the NFL has morphed into the last 15 years, it is a highly dependent passing league. The days of the big running back contracts like Adrian Peterson’s 6-year 85-million-dollar contract, seem to be over. Many NFL teams have a dual set running game now, with much success. For example, the Chicago bears, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Atlanta Falcons all have had notable success with the backfield compromised of two half-backs sharing time.

For the Minnesota Vikings, Latavius Murray is gone. Despite the debates regarding how good of a player Murray had been in Minnesota, the Vikings still need a man that can complement Dalvin Cook in the back filed. Murray may or may not have been the man for the job, regardless, he is gone. So who will step up to the plate, Ameer Abdullah? The young and inexperienced Mike Boone? The part-time suspended Roc Thomas?

Do you remember the hometown kid Marion Barber lll? He was drafted By the Dallas Cowboys in the 4thround of the 2005 NFL draft. In 2007, he had a pro-bowl season with 975 rushing yards, 282 passing yards, and with 12 total touchdowns for the year. In 2007, he shared the backfield with a guy named Julius Jones. So, you’re probably asking what this must do with Alexander Mattison. Well, for starters, if there is anything Kirk Cousins proved in 2018-2019, it is that he’s no Tom Brady. Meaning, he is not going to "will" the Minnesota Vikings to winning a SuperBowl. He needs tools. With a plethora of new offensive lineman added to the roster (i.e. Bradbury, Kline, Samia, and a healthy Elflein), Minnesota needs a guy to replace the beloved Latavius Murray. Alexander Mattison fits this category just as Marion barber lll did for the 2007 Dallas Cowboys. Here’s how:

Stat comparisons: Marion Barber Alexander Mattison Height 5’ 11" 5’ 11" Weight 218 221 40-yard dash 4.53 sec 4.67 sec Vertical jump 40" 35" Bench press 20 reps 22 reps

It seems foolish and a bit out of this world to say that these comparisons prove that Mattison is the guy to fit perfectly well into this new revised Minnesota Viking offensive scheme. And you are probably correct. Here’s a newsflash: Mattison doesn’t need to be "the guy." That’s what Dalvin Cook is currently for. Whether Mattison is a great running back, or a poor running back, the starting Minnesota Viking roster is FULL. The Vikings have also proven that when in need, players step up (i.e. Adam Thielen, Danielle Hunter, Anthony Harris, and Holton Hill).

To sum it all up, none of this junk you read really matters. Hindsight is 20/20, and the reason it’s called "hindsight" is due to the future being unforeseeable. With the reigns in the hands of HC Mike Zimmer, the proven intelligence of Kubiak raining down on offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, and with all this talent everywhere on the roster, the Minnesota Vikings are bound for something very special in the upcoming season.