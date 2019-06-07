Which non-divisional foe causes the biggest challenge for the Vikings?

Finally, OTAs are in full swing, June is here, the humidity is starting to stick and I get to sit inside and write about football to avoid becoming a lobster all summer.

Sometimes one gets writer’s block and struggles to find something to write about. This has been in my head for awhile and I figured what better way than to turn this into a discussion for the readers to get involved in.

The Minnesota Vikings have the 10th hardest schedule in the league, based off a combined opponents record of 130-124-2 (.512). Minnesota will play five non-divisional foes that participated in the playoffs last season.

The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers all lost in its respective divisional round match-ups. The Seattle Seahawks lost in the wildcard round. The team that went the deepest though were the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost in the AFC Conference Championship game against the New England Patriots.

It’s quite obvious to look at the Chiefs and be like, “yeah, Andy Reid and KC will be tough.” Keep in mind that Kansas City’s offense was ranked first for points and yards last season. Once again the offense will be led by 2018 All-Pro Offensive Player of the Year and MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Success was more challenging on the defensive side of the ball. The defense finished the season 24th in points against (26.3 ppg) and 31st in total yards allowed.

Although the defense struggled last season, it’s noted after the off-season moves, that the Chiefs want to be consistent on both sides of the ball this year. Kansas City knew it was time to change things up on defense.

The Chiefs decided to move on from 35-year-old linebacker Derrick Johnson and 34-year-old defensive end Tamba Hali during the 2018 off-season. Clearly the team missed those two players last season, so Kansas City grabbed defensive end Frank Clark to help fill the void of Hali this off-season.

The 25-year-old recorded 41 tackles and managed a career-high 13 sacks last season with the Seahawks. To supplement Clark, the Chiefs also added 28-year-old Alex Okafor. The ex-New Orleans Saints defensive end tallied four sacks and 36 tackles last season.

One player who earned his keep for KC in 2018 was third-year defensive end Chris Jones. The 24-year-old recorded 15.5 sacks in 2018.

The Chiefs also added some needed depth at the cornerback position by signing former-Redskin and Packer Bashaud Breeland. The six-year veteran played seven games with Green Bay last season. He tallied two interceptions and 19 tackles.

Kansas City could have another stellar season, especially if both sides get rolling. This will be a solid mid-season challenge for the Vikings come November.

Do y’all agree on KC being the most non-divisional challenge for Minnesota? Why or why not? If not, who do y’all got?