Wednesday Open Thread: November 10, 2021

I’m off work tomorrow (and Friday, so TODAY IS MY FRIDAY!!!!!!), so I won’t be around as kiddo and I have a big day planned. Therefore, I want to take a minute now to thank all of our veterans out there. Without them, we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we enjoy and that we far too often take for granted. If you see a veteran this week (or any time of year), take a minute to thank them.

We’re inching closer and closer to Sunday and the Minnesota Vikings’ next game, as they travel to San Diego Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. I expect the Vikes to play tough. I have no clue whether they’ll actually hang on to a lead, though. It has to happen one of these weeks, doesn’t it? Let’s hope. SKOL!!!!!!!!!!!

Other Vikings/NFL news and random oddities and annoyances:

From the NY Times, the Packers, as well as A-a-ron Rodgers and Lazzard were fined for Covid violations. A slap on the wrist, akin to fining one of us a nickel.

