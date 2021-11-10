2021 NFL Week 10: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

While there’s a ton of off-field stories that have surfaced with the Minnesota Vikings over the past few days, there’s still. . .probably. . .going to be some actual on-field action this weekend when the purple take to the road to battle the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

The Vikings are coming off of another last-minute loss, as they squandered two separate 14-point leads to fall to the Baltimore Ravens by a final score of 34-31 in overtime in Week 9. That dropped Minnesota’s record to 3-5 on the season, with seven of their eight games having been decided by one score.

The Chargers, no strangers to close games themselves, are coming off of a road win in Philadelphia, as Dustin Hopkins’ 29-yard field goal with just two seconds on the clock propelled them to a 27-24 victory. That moved their record to 5-3 on the season and, because of tiebreakers, they head into this one at the top of the AFC West.

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, there has been a little bit of movement on this one, as the Chargers are now a 3-point favorite after opening at -2.5. The over/under is at 53 points, which means that the experts are expecting plenty of points in this one. However it goes, it will likely go right down to the wire. . .the Vikings have had seven of their eight games decided by a touchdown or less, while the Chargers have had six of their eight games decided by six points or fewer.

This one will kick off at 3:05 PM Central time on FOX, with Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez handling the call.