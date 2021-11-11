Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Good Morning!

This is your Thorsday Open thread, it’s Veteran’s Day and thank you to all of you who served.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

2021 NFL Week 10: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers.

CTP’s In The Huddle - Here We Go Again.

Kene Nwangwu named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

Vikings news from other sources:

From Vikings.com: The Voice of the Vikings, Paul Allen, is joined by former Vikings LB Ben Leber and Vikings.com’s Gabe Henderson to look at the importance of the Vikings linebackers against the Chargers offense, the play-calling on offense and the play of the offensive line and more. Plus, player predictions for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles.

There’s more in the media vault: cheque it out.

League News:

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook responds to lawsuit from former girlfriend alleging assault.

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham to take some time before deciding on next team.

2021 NFL midseason win-total projections: Chiefs make playoffs; Cardinals in line for top seed. (8.7 if you don’t feel like clicking on the link)

Next Gen Stats Decision Guide: Fourth-down superlatives at midpoint of 2021 NFL season.

