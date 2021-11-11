Vikings Happy Hour - With Ali Siddiqui

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-5 and still only a game behind for getting into the playoffs. Will they? They travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are a team looking very similar to the Vikings, but they are winning their close games, mostly. Their offense has weapons including QB Justin Herbert and RB Austin Ekeler, some good wide receivers in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Jaylen Guyton. They will be challenging the Vikings’ defense still out of some starters. The Vikings also have equally good or better offense tools, if they use them, to match against a defense they should be able to score against. The big question is will they? Will plays beyond the script actually be effective? Will Kirk Cousins?

News out of Eagan has been troubling today and could affect the game. From Dakota Dozier ending up in the hospital, and 29 players plus coaches being affected by the rules. It could get ugly quickly. Hopefully not. Then there is the breaking story concerning Dalvin Cook. That has to weigh heavily as yet another distraction. They need to use it all for fuel to power a win. You don’t lose if you get knocked down; you lose if you stay down. ~ Mohammed Ali. Our guest tonight, Ali Siddiqui who has The Greatest with him in his avatar, will bring that attitude to the bar as he joins Matt, Ryan, and Dave behind the bar, along with you, the fans.

Discussion topics tonight:

Intro

- Drinks

- Introduce Ali

Takeaways from Baltimore Ravens/Vikings

- The bigger issue, offense or defense?

Look ahead to LA vs Vikings

- Chargers Offense

- OL

- WR

- Eckler

- Herbert

Matchups you’re looking for

Keys to victory?

Lightning round

Over/under

- Offensive Drives stalling out 4.5

- Vikes Sacks 2.5

Buy/Sell

- Are Vikings still in the hunt?

- Mason Cole at C

- Vikes DL w/o Hunter

Write that down

Headline?

Score predictions

- Matt 3-5

- Ryan 6-2

- Guest 5-3

- Dave 4-4

Fan with us!!! Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, and Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, along with guest Ali Siddiqui @asiddiqui15, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare in the truck. This is a @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production.