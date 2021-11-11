Vikings at Chargers: Interim injury reports

It’s time to update the injury reports for this weekend’s game, as the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers have released their Thursday reports. Let’s take a look at what has changed for both sides here, shall we?

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

LB Anthony Barr (knee)

DT Michael Pierce (elbow)

DE Kenny Willekes (illness, new addition to injury report)

Limited Participation

CB Bashaud Breeland (groin)

Full Participation

CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) CB Harrison Hand (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) LB Eric Kendricks (triceps)

DT James Lynch (toe)

G Oli Udoh (knee, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

Most of the news on today’s update for the Vikings is of the positive variety. Dantzler, Hand, and Udoh are now full participants after being limited on Wednesday, which is good to see. Over the past couple of weeks, Barr has at least been a limited participant in the second practice of the week, but he sat out of today’s session. We’ll see what that means for him when the final reports come out tomorrow.

Also, I think we can assume. . .at least for now. . .that whatever illness Willekes is dealing with is not COVID-related. If it was, I’m pretty sure we’d know it already.

Los Angeles Chargers

Did Not Participate

S Nasir Adderley (ankle)

CB Michael Davis (hamstring)

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps)

CB Ryan Smith (knee)

Limited Participation

WR Keenan Allen (knee, upgrade from DNP on Wednesday)

from DNP on Wednesday) DE Joey Bosa (ankle, new addition to injury report)

S Mark Webb Jr. (knee, new addition to injury report)

Full Participation

TE Stephen Anderson (ankle)

S Alohi Gilman (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) S Trey Marshall (ankle, upgrade from LP on Wednesday)

from LP on Wednesday) CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion)

The Chargers got to upgrade several players on their injury report as well, most notably Keenan Allen, who appears to be on the same sort of plan we’ve seen with Barr recently. The addition of Bosa to the list is significant, as he’s going to be one of the big keys for the Chargers’ defense on Sunday, but it doesn’t sound like whatever he did to his ankle is that serious.

We’ll have the final injury reports for you tomorrow afternoon to see whether or not either of these teams have officially ruled anyone out for Sunday and how many game-time decisions we’re looking at for this one.