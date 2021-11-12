Skoldiers - 090 - Looking for a Spark

Mike and Ed discuss the Vikings state, Zimmer’s seat temperature, refreshing the culture, and preview the Chargers game.
3-5 Record
- Disappointing for what this team has for weapons
- Squandered defensive efforts
- Coaching failures costing games
- Player execution direct result of 2 losses
Mike Zimmer
- Should he stay on for the year?
- What will it take for him to be retained?
- Why have Zimmer teams failed to close games?
- Thumbs on the offensive scheme?
GM to stay?
- Assessing Rick Spielman
- Decent hit rate on draft picks
- Elite contract negotiation and cap navigation
Chargers preview
- Built similar to the Vikings
- History similar to Vikings in losing close games
- Could be a matchup where you need to score a boatload of points to be competitive
- Justin Jefferson needs to have a game
Weird Season
- Setting all the wrong records
- Unable to close games
- One game decided by more than 7 points
- Five games decided in OT or on the last play of the game
Predictions
