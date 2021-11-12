 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Skoldiers - 090 - Looking for a Spark

Heading into a battle with the Chargers, assessing what the team is

By EBrodzy
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mike and Ed discuss the Vikings state, Zimmer’s seat temperature, refreshing the culture, and preview the Chargers game.

3-5 Record

  • Disappointing for what this team has for weapons
  • Squandered defensive efforts
  • Coaching failures costing games
  • Player execution direct result of 2 losses

Mike Zimmer

  • Should he stay on for the year?
  • What will it take for him to be retained?
  • Why have Zimmer teams failed to close games?
  • Thumbs on the offensive scheme?

GM to stay?

  • Assessing Rick Spielman
  • Decent hit rate on draft picks
  • Elite contract negotiation and cap navigation

Chargers preview

  • Built similar to the Vikings
  • History similar to Vikings in losing close games
  • Could be a matchup where you need to score a boatload of points to be competitive
  • Justin Jefferson needs to have a game

Weird Season

  • Setting all the wrong records
  • Unable to close games
  • One game decided by more than 7 points
  • Five games decided in OT or on the last play of the game

Predictions

Subscribe below:

  • Click here for iTunes
  • Click here for Stitcher
  • Click here for Spotify
  • Click here for iHeartRADIO
  • Click here for YouTube
  • Click here for Google Play Music

Need help getting subscribed? We’ve got you covered here.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...