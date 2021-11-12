Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Friday, November 12th, 2021

Good Morning!

This is your Friday Open Thread, I’d like to take a moment to thank all of you who comment here, I’ve been lurking/on the Daily Norseman since 2013 and a moderator since 2018. To me this is a community and I want to say thank you to all of you who show up even when the Vikings are meh. Skol.

Around the DN since our last open thread:

2021 NFL Week 10: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers.

Pete Bercich named Vikings’ Salute to Service Award nominee.

Vikings at Chargers: Interim injury reports.

Vikings Happy Hour - With Ali Siddiqui.

Unbelievable! - Limping to LA.

Vikings news from other sources:

From Vikings.com: WR Justin Jefferson addressed the media from the TCO Performance Center on Thursday and Talks About Lack of Targets For Him Recently, His Relationship With OBJ and More.

NFL Expert Picks: Close Tilt Expected Between Vikings-Chargers in L.A.

There’s more in the media vault, cheque it out.

League News:

Odell Beckham agrees to terms on one-year deal to join Rams.

Cam Newton signs one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team.

Week 10 NFL game picks: Raiders defeat struggling Chiefs; Packers outstrip Seahawks.

(21-31 big fat L if you don’t want to click the link)

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

-No discussion of politics or religion

-No feeding of the trolls

-Leave the gender hatred at the door

-Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)

-Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags

-No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer

-If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away

-While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.