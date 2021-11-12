Vikings at Chargers: Final injury reports

We’ve got the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers heading into Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium. A few players have already been declared out, while a couple of key players for the home team could end up being game-time decisions in this one. Let’s take a look at what both teams have put out there.

Minnesota Vikings Week 10 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Anthony Barr LB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Michael Pierce DT Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out Bashaud Breeland CB Groin LP LP LP Questionable Cameron Dantzler CB Ankle LP FP FP --- Harrison Hand CB Ankle LP FP FP --- Eric Kendricks LB Triceps FP FP FP --- James Lynch DT Toe FP FP FP --- Oli Udoh G Knee LP FP FP ---

It would appear that the knee issue for Anthony Barr was too much for him to overcome this week. He played every snap in last week’s loss to Baltimore, and has played 100% of the snaps over the past few weeks for the Vikings, which is going to present problems for someone with a chronic knee issue like his. Outside of Michael Pierce, who will miss his fifth consecutive game, the only other Vikings’ player with an injury designation is Bashaud Breeland, who is questionable with a groin injury.

The Vikings have the following players on their reserve/COVID-19 list:

C Garrett Bradbury

LB Ryan Connelly

G Dakota Dozier

S Harrison Smith

DE Kenny Willekes

Los Angeles Chargers Week 10 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Ryan Smith CB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Michael Davis CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Justin Jackson RB Quadriceps DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Nasir Adderley S Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable Keenan Allen WR Knee DNP LP LP Questionable Joey Bosa LB Ankle --- LP DNP Questionable Mark Webb Jr. S Knee --- LP DNP Questionable Stephen Anderson TE Ankle FP FP FP --- Alohi Gillman S Ankle LP FP FP --- Trey Marshall S Ankle LP FP FP --- Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion FP FP FP ---

Cornerback Ryan Smith is the lone member of the Chargers that has already been declared out, though they have a couple of reserves listed as doubtful. A couple of the Chargers’ stars, wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end/linebacker Joey Bosa, are listed as questionable, with Bosa not practicing on Friday. However, Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley has declared that he believes both of them will be ready to play on Sunday.

The only player currently on the COVID-19 list for the Chargers is LB Drue Tranquill. He will miss Sunday’s game, as will everyone the Vikings currently have on their COVID-19 list.

Those are the final injury reports for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, folks. There’s still plenty more to bring you between now and kickoff, and we’ll be doing so over the next couple of days.