Vikings (finally) place DT Michael Pierce on injured reserve

The Minnesota Vikings have been without big defensive tackle Michael Pierce because of an elbow injury since Week 5. With a move they made on Saturday, they’re going to be without him for several more weeks as well.

The Vikings have finally placed Pierce on their injured reserve list, meaning that he will miss the last three games and will not be able to suit up for the Vikings until Week 13 at the earliest.

Pierce suffered the injury back in September and aggravated the injury against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. He has been deactivated for the Vikings’ past four games and will now miss at least the next three.

In addition to putting Pierce on IR, the team has elevated safety Myles Dorn and cornerback Tye Smith to the 53-man roster as COVID-19 replacements prior to Sunday’s game against the Chargers. With Bashaud Breeland listed as “questionable” for this week with a groin injury, Harrison Smith out because of COVID and Patrick Peterson not slated back until next week’s game against Green Bay, the Vikings are going to need some depth in the secondary going into Los Angeles.

If the Vikings make any more moves before Sunday’s game, we’ll bring them to you right here.