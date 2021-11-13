Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 10

The picks are in for another week of action around the National Football League, and it’s time to see who the folks that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings’ website are selecting in Week 10. As we usually do, we start by taking a look at how everybody did last week.

GA Skol: 10-4 straight-up, 8-6 against the spread, 8-6 over/under

Eric Thompson: 9-5 straight-up, 8-6 against the spread, 8-6 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 9-5 straight-up, 5-9 against the spread, 5-9 over/under

Christopher Gates: 8-6 straight-up, 7-7 against the spread, 10-4 over/under

Warren Ludford: 7-6 straight-up, 7-6 against the spread, 7-6 over/under

Everyone was above .500 on their straight-up picks last week, which is good. The other parts. . .well, there were some ups and downs.

Here’s how everyone has gone through the first nine weeks of this NFL season.

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 86-51 GA Skol: 83-54 Warren Ludford: 81-55 Ed Brodmarkle: 76-54 Christopher Gates: 77-60

Against the Spread

Eric Thompson: 70-66 GA Skol: 68-67 Warren Ludford: 64-70 Christopher Gates: 59-77 Ed Brodmarkle: 55-74

Over/Under

GA Skol: 77-59 Christopher Gates: 73-64 Eric Thompson: 71-66 Warren Ludford: 69-67 Ed Brodmarkle: 62-68

As far as the straight-up picks halfway through the season, it looks like a three-man race. . .not sure if Ed or I can make up enough distance over the rest of the season unless we get on a serious heater. Same goes for the spread picks, but the over/under tallies appear to be a little closer.

Here are all of the picks for this week. Keep in mind that the lines have changed since we got our selections in. For the most up-to-date lines on all of the NFL games, you can check out our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the games that we have differing opinions on as things stand right now. I’ll update this once Ed gets his picks punched in.

Browns at Patriots: Eric and Chris have New England, GA Skol and Warren have Cleveland

Vikings at Chargers: Warren and Chris have Minnesota, Eric and GA Skol have Los Angeles

Eagles at Broncos: Eric has Philadelphia, everyone else has Denver

Seahawks at Packers: Warren has Green Bay, everyone else has Seattle

Chiefs at Raiders: Warren has Las Vegas, everyone else has Kansas City

As far as our game is concerned, we are currently split. Eric and GA Skol are using common sense by taking the Chargers in this one, while Warren and I have chosen to spit in the face of reason. . .apparently. . .and take the Vikings to get off the proverbial schneid. We’re expecting there to be plenty of points, though, as only Warren is playing the “under” at this point.

Those are our picks for Week 10 of the NFL, folks. Wherever you are, I hope that your picks are going better than ours are.