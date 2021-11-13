SB Nation Reacts: Still at rock bottom

Our SB Nation Reacts results are in for this week and. . .well, as you’d probably expect, the Minnesota Vikings have not come close to regaining your confidence, even after a hard-fought loss against the Baltimore Ravens team last Sunday afternoon.

The number is up slightly, if for no other reason than it couldn’t get much lower than it was. We’re still into the single digits, however, as only 5% of all of our respondents said that they are confident in the direction of the team as things stand today.

Post- 2021 NFL Draft : 96%

: 96% Week 1: 61%

Week 2: 34%

Week 3: 38%

Week 4: 76%

Week 5: 14%

Week 6: 24%

Week 7: 36%

Week 8: 54%

Week 9: 2%

Week 10: 5%

I’m not saying that the Vikings have actually earned anyone’s confidence, because they haven’t. That’s just still a really, really low number.

There are fans of other teams that actually have some belief in the Vikings, however, as evidenced by the results of one of the national questions our Reacts folks put together this week.

Which team currently outside of the playoff picture in the NFC is most likely to reach the postseason?

So, even if we don’t think this team is going anywhere, there are some folks that think they, potentially, could be.

We’ll be back with our SB Nation Reacts again next week. . .will the Vikings actually crack double digits heading into their matchup against Green Bay? I doubt it, but stranger things have happened, haven’t they?