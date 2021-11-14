Because they’re playing on the West Coast, today’s Minnesota Vikings contest against the Los Angeles Chargers will be a part of the late window of NFL action. But, we’re still going to give you plenty of time to get all of the information you need in order to be able to follow along with all of today’s action, wherever you might be.

Television Info

As I said, this game will be starting a little bit later than we’re used to, with kickoff scheduled for 3:05 PM Central time. This game will be carried by FOX affiliates, including KSTP-9 in the Twin Cities, and will feature Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez on the call. If you’re wondering whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for today’s game, here is the map from the folks at 506 Sports. The Vikings/Chargers game will be shown in the blue area.

If you’re using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, you’ll want to point your receiver towards Channel 713.

For our men and women in uniform overseas, the American Forces Network will be showing this one LIVE on AFN Sports 2 as it happens. Kickoff is slated for 2100Z on Sunday, which works out to 2200L for viewers in Central Europe, 0000L on Monday for everyone on Arabian Standard Time, and 0600L on Monday for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

Once again, the Vikings Radio Network and all of its affiliates will be bringing you live broadcasts of every Vikings game for 2021. If you’re traveling around an area where there’s an affiliate or you just prefer the radio to the television, check out their site and find the affiliate in your area.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio, you can get this week’s game from either Sirius Channel 137 or XM Channel 380. Those channels will bring you the Vikings Radio Network feed. If you’re using the Sirius XM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The weekly post from the folks at Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for today’s game will be led by Clay Martin. This will be the second Vikings’ game of the year for Martin’s crew, as they handled the Vikings’ 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium back in Week 3.

Weather Info

Even though SoFi Stadium has a roof on it, there is still some exposure to the weather, as we saw with the weather delay the Chargers had earlier this season. It’s going to be a warm one on Sunday, according to our friends at WeatherNation, with temperatures at kickoff nearing 90 degrees and just a slight breeze from the southwest throughout the afternoon.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are currently listed as a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under currently sitting at 53 points. You can use the link there to track any potential changes all the way up to kickoff.

Streaming Info

Since this is a FOX game, you can watch this one on FOX Sports online by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV.

As far as illegal streaming, I won’t belabor the point like I usually do. Don’t promote illegal streams here or you’ll be banned. Do not pass “Go,” do not collect $200.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure. You will be able to see it on the Climbing the Pocket YouTube Channel (linked in the previous sentence), as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page. There will be no Vikings Report Rewind LIVE this week.

That should be pretty much everything you need in order to follow along with all of the action from the season-opening clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and your Minnesota Vikings from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. We’ll have Open Threads for each quarter, with the first one dropping approximately an hour before kickoff, so we hope to see you here then!