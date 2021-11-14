Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’ve reached halftime in Los Angeles with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 13-10.

The Vikings opened the quarter with the ball in Chargers’ territory, and got the first points of the game courtesy of a 46-yard field goal from Greg Joseph to make it 3-0. The Chargers answered with a field goal of their own on the next drive, as Dustin Hopkins put it through the uprights from 45 yards out to tie things at 3-3.

Minnesota then put together their most impressive drive of the afternoon so far, as they moved the ball from their own 39 down into a first-and-goal situation at the Los Angeles 4. The Vikings had a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to C.J. Ham taken off the board by a holding penalty on Christian Darrisaw, and then had to settle for another field goal as Joseph connected from 30 yards out to make it 6-3 with six and a half minutes remaining in the half.

On the first play of the ensuing drive for the Chargers, Eric Kendricks made another great play, making a diving interception at the Chargers’ 31-yard line to give the Vikings great field position once again!

Minnesota actually cashed in on the turnover, courtesy of a 5-yard strike from Kirk Cousins to Tyler Conklin for the score. Greg Joseph’s extra point was good, and with about three and a half minutes left before halftime the Vikings took a 13-3 lead.

The Chargers then got a couple of penalties to go their way and pushed all the way down to the Vikings’ 1-yard line. They punched the ball into the end zone on a 1-yard dive over the pile by Larry Rountree to give the Chargers their first touchdown of the afternoon. Dustin Hopkins was good on the extra point, and the score was 13-10 with 1:30 left in the half.

The Vikings then went three-and-out after the touchdown and gave the ball back to the Chargers near midfield with two timeouts remaining. Fortunately, the Chargers couldn’t take advantage and took a three-and-out of their own. That’s where we stand after the first half at SoFi Stadium.

It’s been a pretty low-key first half of football from Los Angeles, but the good guys lead by a field goal, 13-10. Come join us for the third quarter of play, folks!