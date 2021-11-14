Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

Everybody, hold four fingers up way over your heads, because we are headed into the final quarter at SoFi Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 20-17.

The home team got the ball coming out of the locker room at halftime, and the Chargers quickly marched into Minnesota territory. They pushed to a first-and-goal at the Minnesota 7-yard line, and on 3rd-and-goal from the 2, Justin Herbert found Austin Ekeler for a 2-yard score to give the Chargers their first lead of the afternoon.

Minnesota, as is their wont, went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, but a nice punt from Jordan Berry and a penalty on the Chargers gave Los Angeles the ball on their own 6-yard line. After a first down, the Chargers were forced to punt it away after Camryn Bynum continued his impressive run with his first NFL sack on Herbert.

The Vikings then marched down the field, with the big play being a 27-yard connection between Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. The Vikings then got to a first-and-goal at the 6, and on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Kirk Cousins found Tyler Conklin for his second score of the afternoon to give the Vikings the lead back! Greg Joseph’s extra point was good, and the Vikings led 20-17 with two and a half minutes left in the quarter.

Los Angeles went three-and-out on their next possession thanks to some nice pressure from the Vikings’ defense. As we move to the final quarter of play, the Vikings are looking at a 1st-and-10 from their own 49-yard line.

We’ve got one quarter remaining at SoFi Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings have a three-point lead over the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-17. Can the Vikings hold on and snap their losing streak? Come join us and find out!