Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re about an hour and a half ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and both the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers have put out their inactive lists for today’s contest. Let’s see who will be sitting this one out for both sides.

Minnesota Vikings

LB Anthony Barr (knee)

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Barr is missing another one this week after playing every snap of the team’s last four games. Since it appears his knee issues are chronic, this is something that we can probably expect to see for the rest of the season.

Because of their COVID issues, the Vikings only have to put three names on their inactive list. So that’s everyone. Yeah, it looks weird to me, too.

Los Angeles Chargers

S Nasir Adderley (ankle)

CB Michael Davis (hamstring)

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps)

FB Gabe Nabors

CB Ryan Smith (knee)

QB Easton Stick

S Mark Webb Jr. (knee)

Keenan Allen and Joey Bosa, both of whom were listed as “questionable” on the final injury report of the week for the Chargers, are both active and will start as expected. Davis and Jackson were listed as doubtful going into this one, while Adderley and Webb were listed as questionable.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s contest, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll have our first Open Thread of the afternoon up and running here at right around 2:00 PM Central time.